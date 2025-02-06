"Just when we got rid of Chrisean & Blue Face" — Internet reacts as Bhad Bhabie denies pregnancy speculations over recent Le Vaughn outing

After rumors on social media spread that Bhad Bhabie was pregnant, she responded on February 5, 2025, saying she wasn't pregnant but was menstruating and bloated.

The rumors began after she was spotted having lunch with her on-again, off-again partner Le Vaughn on February 5 in Los Angeles, shortly after announcing their alleged breakup, on February 4.

Bhad Bhabie wore sweatpants, fluffy slippers, and a grey cropped hoodie.

However, the attire revealed her belly which seemed to be bulging, sparking online speculation that she is expecting.

Now, the news comes after Bhad Bhabie claimed that Le Vaughn had cheated on her with singer Alabama Barker, and the two briefly parted ways in December 2024.

Meanwhile, once the news went viral, people took to the comment section of The Shared Room’s Instagram post to express their opinion about the same.

One claimed that this happened just after they got rid of Chrisean & Blue Face.

Netizens reacted as Bhabie was spotted with LV post breakup announcement

Here, the Instagram user referred to the on-and-off couple Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Meanwhile, others didn’t quite believe her as one alleged that she was, in fact, pregnant.

Netizens reacted as Bhabie was spotted with LV post breakup announcement

On the other hand, other netizens talked about her recent cancer announcement as one alleged that she reportedly lied about having cancer as she was spotted vaping. Another one said that vaping while having cancer is insane.

Netizens reacted as Bhabie was spotted with LV post breakup announcement

Bhad Bhabie, LV, and Alabama Barker got involved in a love-triangle drama

Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of stealing LV

Days after declaring their split, Bhad Bhabie was seen with Le Vaughn on February 5. Her song was playing in the background while they were seen vibing together in a car. The scene was captured by The Shade Room.

They were spotted together days after Bhabie announced her alleged split from LV one day ago on Instagram amidst his cheating rumors with Alabama Barker.

Talking about the rumor, Bhabie took to her Instagram Story on December 29 and allegedly addressed Barker, writing:

“That little girl wanna b me so bad she definitely would start a OF too! She called me a dr phill loser b*tch for saying she wanna b me which she does. I've done way more than dr phill bookie that's why you idolize me and wanted MY LV just because he's mine.”

She also clapped back at Alabama Barker for "stealing her man." She further revealed some shocking information about her relationship with Chief Keef in another Instagram Live.

While trying to discuss the issue, Bhabie claimed that one evening following a furious physical dispute she had with LV while intoxicated, he banged her hand into a door. Chief Keef then jumped in, pulled her up, and even had his doctor tend to her in his crib.

When LV's closest friend allegedly called to see how she was doing and discovered that she was at Keef's house, things got messier. This allegedly infuriated LV even more, and he spent two weeks away from their house. During this period, he apparently got very close to Alabama Barker.

On the other hand, Barker denied the allegations, claiming that LV had been allegedly talking to her on social media under a different name. Alabama further claimed that Vaughn allegedly told her he was single.

Barker then took to a TikTok live video and called out Bhabie. She then said that the fact that Bhad Bhabie revealed all the alleged details about her and LV just before the debut of her album was really "smart".

