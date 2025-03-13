"You not invited either"- Internet reacts as Bhad Bhabie drops another Alabama Barker diss track

Rapper Bhad Bhabie has recently released another Alabama Barker diss track. The rapper shared a teaser video for the unreleased diss single OG Crashout on her Instagram on March 11.

She was seen rapping in the video as a Barker lookalike was seen putting on makeup in front of the mirror. Then, Bhabie rapped:

“Trippin' to your foot out to run yourself a black who's still invited to that cookout… Come back with me…”

Additionally, the lyrics also referred to Barker’s famous father, Travis Barker, when she rapped:

“OG crash out with the drum, I blink, 182 shots. You the cry baby, you called Ye ‘bout the last diss that I dropped. You keep running back to your daddy, I don’t know when I last seen my pops.”

When the video went public, it was re-shared on Instagram on the same day by the Shade Room. Netizens flooded the comment section of the post to react to the same. One even quoted her line where the rapper sang that Bama allegedly is not invited to the cookout, and said Bhabie is not invited either.

Netizens reacted as Bhad Bhabie dropped another Bama diss track (Image via Instagram / honiee_mustard)

For context, as per Reckon News' June 28, 2024 report, a "cookout" is more than just an outside dinner for Black communities. it's a custom and cultural occasion that revolves around camaraderie, music, games, and the sharing of food and tales. Traditional meals like fried chicken, collard greens, and BBQ ribs are frequently served.

Additionally, other Instagram users also echoed the same sentiment as they either criticised her for the rap and the beef or made fun of her. One said that she keeps dissing Bama but hasn’t released anything against her baby daddy, La Vaughn, who allegedly cheated on her with Bama.

Another one then said that the beef is now getting exhausting.

Netizens reacted as Bhabie dropped another Bama diss track (Image via Instagram / @brethedolll._ / @scream_cony / @saaammanthaaa)

However, others supported her and praised her for the lyrics, as one said that it was golden while another another said that she ate the whole thing.

Netizens reacted as Bhabie dropped another Bama diss track (Image via Instagram / @its.annikaxo / @stasiastar_ / @cardobruhhh)

Bhad Bhabie released another Alabama diss track

The American rapper's ongoing feud with Alabama Barker has been widely shared on social media platforms as the two former friends continue to make diss tracks and take jabs at one another while pursuing rap careers.

This extended trailer came after Bhabie released a short trailer of OG Cashout on March 7, which featured a lookalike of Alabama Barker, whom Bhad Bhabie reportedly abducted.

While putting on makeup, the doppelgänger can be seen rapping along to Bhad Bhabie's diss single, Ms. Whitman. Then, as the tension in the video increases, Bhad Bhabie approaches her from behind, tosses a bag over her head, and pulls her away.

It follows another diss track, Ms. Whitman, where Bhabie uses another doppelganger, but this time of Travis Barker, playing drums in the music video for her last diss tune. This diss track was released after Alabama Barker's diss track, in which Barker appeared to target Bhad Bhabie's daughter.

When Bhabie accused Alabama of kidnapping her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, in 2024, the two musicians' feud started.

As their online feud swiftly got out of hand, Bhabie released a number of diss recordings. In the song Over Cooked, she also accused Barker of having affairs with Soulja Boy and Tyga.

Meanwhile, Barker has not yet responded to Bhabie.

