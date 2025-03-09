“I really thought that was her” — Internet reacts as Bhad Bhabie features Alabama Barker lookalike in new diss teaser

Bhad Bhabie recently took a jab at Alabama Barker, adding fuel to their ongoing feud with a new teaser. On March 7, the rapper shared a video on social media featuring an Alabama Barker lookalike, whom Bhad Bhabie allegedly kidnapped.

The girl in the video looks much like Barker, sporting similar pajamas, long blonde hair, long nails, and cosmetics, particularly her lips. The doppelganger is seen rapping along to Bhad Bhabie's diss track Ms. Whitman while applying makeup. As the video builds suspense, Bhad Bhabie then sneaks up behind her, throws a bag over her head, and drags her away.

Once Bhabie uploaded the video on her Instagram, it quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens. One netizen even said that they really thought it was Alabama.

Others reacted similarly as they mostly joked.

Moreover, others echoed the sentiment, as one said that Bama should have left Bhabie alone, while another one said that she would probably drop 3 diss tracks even before Bama could drop 2.

Bhad Bhabie dropped a new diss track, taking a jab at Alabama Barker

The feud between Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie seems to be becoming more intense by the day. Recently, Bhad Bhabie posted a video of a woman applying cosmetics while rapping along to the Alabama Barker diss track, Ms. Whitman, on Instagram.

Barker later fired back, saying:

“Stop calling me while I’m doing this diss track. I know you miss Big Mama.”

Using lookalikes is not new for Bhad Bhabie, as she previously used a Travis Barker impersonator for her Ms. Whitman video. Her latest video came in response to Alabama Barker's diss track, in which Barker seemingly targeted Bhad Bhabie's daughter.

In her song, Barker rapped:

"Eighteen years later, you gon' see, lil’ Kali / He was f**king for a bag, now you here, lil’ Kali."

Following Alabama's action, Bhabie's mother, Barbara, blasted Alabama and her father, Travis Barker. Bhabie’s mom wrote on her IG Story:

“@travisbarker You better put your little h*e in her place before she gets a reality check... She comes for my granddaughter, I come for your little one!!!”

Barbara continued to criticize Alabama, accusing her of spreading false information about Bhad allegedly not wanting children. She continued:

“This little trick really put me in her wanna be trying to be diss. I never wanted my daughter umm at least I raised her where was her momma.”

The tension between the two artists originally began in 2024 when Bhabie accused Alabama of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Their online feud quickly escalated, leading Bhabie to release multiple diss tracks. She also accused Barker of having affairs with Tyga and Soulja Boy in the song Over Cooked.

Following her and the two rappers' denial of Bhabie's claims, Barker posted a statement on Instagram.

"I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy … I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies."

As of now, Barker has yet to reply to Bhabie. However, as per Complex's March 7 report, she did post two videos on her TikTok this week that look to be jabs at Bhabie, one of which apparently hinted at the release of a new diss track.

