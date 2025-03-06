"You never bring children into it"- Internet reacts as Alabama Barker teases upcoming Bhad Bhabie diss track

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, is currently trending after teasing her upcoming Bhad Bhabie diss track. Additionally, in her song, she referred to Kali Love, Bhabie's daughter as well. Regarding the same, Barker rapped:

“Only one got a hand laid on was your mom’s and I got the proof.”

Another video that has since gone viral shows her rapping in a car while saying:

“You gon see it lil Kali. He was f*cking for a bag, now you here little Kali.”

Things escalated after Ms. Whitman, a diss tune that Bhabie released in response to Barker, came to light. In 2024, Bhabie accused Barker of stealing her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, which sparked the feud.

In the meantime, once the videos of Barker’s upcoming Bhad Bhabie diss track went viral on Instagram, people took to the comment section of The Shared Room's post to react to the same. One user said:

Netizens reacted as Alabama Barker teased Bhabie diss track (Image via Instagram / @riickaylaaaaa)

Other netizens also echoed the same emotion as more reactions followed:

Netizens reacted as Alabama Barker teased Bhabie diss track (Image via Instagram / @aaliyahthadon_ / @thereallg0ldenle / @chel_seee95)

Netizens reacted as Alabama Barker teased Bhabie diss track (Image via Instagram / @xcusememiss_ / @chrissy_d_boss / @xtiffymonroee)

Bhad Bhabie's mother got involved in Alabama Barker's feud with Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of stealing her baby daddy (Image via Getty Images)

Barbara Bregoli, the Gucci Flip Flops singer's mother, responded to the entire situation on Instagram on March 5 after Alabama Barker released the recent Bhad Bhabie diss track, mentioning Bhabie's daughter.

Shortly after Alabama's diss track began making the rounds online, Barbara Bregoli pulled Travis Barker into the feud and criticised Bama for bringing up Kali Love, Bhabie's kid, into the controversy. She wrote on her Instagram Story:

“@travisbarker you better put your little h** in her place before she gets a reality check. She comes my granddaughter I come for your little one ! ! !”

Barbara then continued to criticise Alabama on Instagram, accusing her of spreading false information about Bhad's reported lack of desire to have a child. Barbara went on:

“This little trick really put me in her wanna be trying to be diss. I never wanted my daughter umm at least I raised her where was her momma.”

Bama and Bhad's feud began in 2024 when the latter accused the former of stealing her boyfriend. The two engaged in back-and-forth on social media until Bhabie took to the recording studio to express her anger.

In the song Over Cooked, she accused Barker of having affairs with Soulja Boy and Tyga. Barker issued a statement on Instagram after she and the two rappers refuted Bhabie's allegations:

"I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy … I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies."

Alabama Barker reiterated her earlier assertions that it was Le Vaughn who pursued her, and said the same in the February release of her own song, Cry Bhabie. Bhad Bhabie swiftly retaliated with her diss song, Ms. Whitman.

Bhabie sang, at one point, referring to the famous Will Smith slap at the 2022 Oscars:

“Keep my baby daddy name out yo' f*ckin' mouth 'fore I Will Smith it.”

Meanwhile, Bhad Bhabie has not reacted to the newly released diss track, as of now.

