"Drop or leave her alone" — Bhad Bhabie seemingly reposts an animation of Alabama Barker struggling to come up with a diss track in response to hers

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker escalated when Bhad Bhabie reposted a viral animation seemingly mocking Barker's struggle to respond to her diss track.

Ad

On March 5, 2025, Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, shared an Instagram video of an animation parody of her fellow rapper Barker. In the post, the Florida-based rapper had seemingly challenged Alabama Barker to drop a diss track.

"Drop or leave her alone," Bhabie wrote.

The animated post came after Bhabie released a diss track, Ms. Whitman, in an ongoing feud between the two artists that started in December 2024.

Ad

Trending

Bhad Bhabie seemingly mocks Alabama Barker's struggle to respond with viral animation:

Ad

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Bhad Bhabie shared an animated video on her Instagram account. The animation seemingly looked like Alabama Barker, as the Californian artist has blonde hair.

The video began with the animated character talking to her father on the phone and suggesting that she needed a verse or else she would lose the rap battle.

"Hello, Father. I need a lot of verses; get the verse on my phone now. I need a lot of trending other verses. I don't care; I need another verse, daddy. I am gonna lose the rap battle. No, I can't lose it now," the character said.

Ad

Furthermore, Bhad Bhabie captioned the video on Instagram, indicating that she does not support "bullying."

"this h*e been loading all month, her computer must came back up today. I don't not condone bullying this hoe came for me," Bhabie wrote.

Ad

The statement and the purported mockery of the fellow rapper came after Bhabie dropped another diss track, Ms. Whitman, on February 24, 2025. Hot New Hip Hop considered it a "knockout" track since their feud started.

The public feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker started on December 17, 2024, when Bhabie took to her Instagram story and alleged that the California-based artist had taken her then-boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

In response, Barker denied the allegations, posted a video on her TikTok account, and seemingly slammed Bhabie.

Ad

"You think I'm beefing with you? I'd never want a BUM," Barker said.

The Florida artist, who shared in early January 2025, that she was diagnosed with blood cancer, responded to Barker's video on her Instagram account suggesting that she is returning to work and further indicated that she does not have "beef" with anyone.

Ad

Bhabie further wrote that the reason for penning the story is that she is tired of Barker allegedly involving girls for beef.

"I'm bout to get back to myself and getting back to work... My only reason for coming on the internet with it is because im tired of her doing this to girls," Bhabie wrote.

Later, on December 19, 2024, Alabama Barker shared a couple of stories on her Instagram account, where she alleged that Le Vaughn had pursued her for over a year and claimed that Vaughn was not in a relationship with anyone then. Barker also alleged that LV threw a bottle at her.

Ad

As a result, Le Vaughn jumped into the conversation and shared a restful picture of him and Barker. He denied Barker's claims, indicating that she tried to protect her image.

As a response, Bhad Bhabie returned with the diss track Over Cooked, released on January 10, 2025, produced by Vaughn. This was aimed at Barker over her relationship with rapper Tyga.

In response, Barker dropped Cry Bhabie on February 7, 2025, and denied her allegations. Lastly, Bhabie released Ms. Whitman and a music video, in which she opted for attire similar to Barker's.

Alabama Barker has yet to respond to Bhabie's latest diss track and Instagram post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback