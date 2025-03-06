"You better put your little h*e in her place"- Bhad Bhabie's mother calls out Travis Barker as Alabama Barker feud intensifies

Bhad Bhabie’s mother, Barbara Bregoli, has called out Travis Barker as Alabama Barker mentioned her in an upcoming diss track. On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Barbara took to her Instagram stories to address Travis, writing:

"@travisbarker you better put your little h*e in her place before she gets a reality check. She comes my granddaughter I come for your little one ! ! !"

In her posts, Barbara was referencing Alabama's Instagram story where she shared a preview of her latest diss track aimed at rival Bhad Bhabie (real name Danielle Bregoli). In the song, Alabama referenced Barbara as she rapped:

"Only one got a hand laid on was your mom’s and I got the proof."

Bama also targeted Bhabie's daughter with Le Vaughn, Kali Love. Claiming that Vaughn was with Gucci Flip Flops rapper for money, she sang:

"You gon see it lil Kali. He was f**king for a bag, now you here little Kali."

The stories come as the feud between Alabama and Danielle escalated. The pair have been beefing since last December after the latter accused the 19-year-old of trying to steal Vaughn. Since then, the pair have been involved in a social media back-and-forth.

"Her daddy has a whole new family"—Bhad Bhabie's mother about Alabama Barker's relationship with her father

Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Bregoli, was enraged at Alabama Barker's post, and shared a series of Instagram stories targeting the 19-year-old and her family. She claimed her father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, had moved on with a new family, leaving her behind, writing:

"This little dirty a** h*e Arkansas still talking about by granddaughter yet her daddy has a whole new family. Rocky rules while you're just on your knees."

In this comment, she is referencing Travis' 1-year-old son Rocky with Kourtney Kardashian. Like her previous social media rants, Barbara continued to curse Alabama, even suggesting she set comments on Instagram to "limited" due to her "insecurities."

Barbara even targeted Alabama's mother, Shanna Moakler, by sharing a photo of Shanna discovering she was pregnant with her daughter. She captioned it:

"She should have swallowed like the million other times she did before."

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have been dating on and off since 2020. In December 2024, Bhabie accused Bama of trying to steal Vaughn and declared she was single.

The 19-year-old denied the accusation, claiming he pursued her. She further added that Vaughn misled her to believe he was single. According to a report by Spin, in an IG story, Alabama alleged that Vaughn had been "manipulating" Bhad Bhabie by feeding her a fake narrative to "justify his behavior."

Soon after, Danielle was seen reconciling with her partner, prompting Alabama to state it was "painful" to see the latter continuing to support him, according to Spin.

In January, Bhad Bhabie dropped her diss track Over Cooked, where she alleged her rival hooked up with Soulja Boy and got pregnant with Tyga's child but eventually had an abortion. It is worth noting that Barker and the two rappers (who are both in their 30s) all denied the accusations.

Alabama fired back with her own diatribe, Cry Bhabie, where she reiterated that she didn't know Le Vaughn was in a relationship with Danielle.

On Febaruary 25, Bhad Bhabie dropped her explosive track, Ms. Whitman. The title referenced Patricia Arquette's character Alabama Whitman from True Romance (1993), whom Bama was named after. In the song, she doubled down on her claims that the 19-year-old got pregnant with Tyga's child.

The video for the track featured a drummer who looked strikingly similar to Travis Barker. Throughout the song, Bhad Bhabie kept tw*rking around the man. Elsewhere in the song, she called Bama's stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, "burnt out" and looking like her "sister's second-hand."

While neither Travis nor Kourtney has publicly commented on the feud. Bhad Bhabie's father, Ira Peskowitz, in an Instagram post, criticized Barker for involving Kali in the feud, according to Complex.

Alabama has not publicly reacted to Barbara's comments at the time of writing.

