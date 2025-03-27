What did Bhad Bhabie say about Devin Haney in diss track? Boxer leaks DMs from rapper revealing she sent him her number

Rapper Bhad Bhabie mentioned boxer Devin Haney in her latest freestyle Bow Bow Bow. The track was first teased by Bhabie on Instagram with Ari Fletcher during the promotion of her appearance on Dinner With The Don. The rapper released the track, which featured Sexyy Red, on YouTube on March 26, 2025.

As for the track by Bhabie, it didn't take much time to get circulated on social media platforms. A clip from the track was shared from BOXING n BBQ’s official X account in which Bhad Bhabie rapped,

"Could've f****d on Devin Haney, he ain't hittin' on s**t."

The 26-year-old professional boxer, however, did not let it slide and responded to his name being mentioned in the alleged diss track. Haney took to X, formerly known as Twitter and shared a screengrab of a conversation seemingly with Bhad Bhabie.

As could be seen in the conversation, the rapper sent him her cell phone number, asking him to text her. To this, Haney responded with a clown emoji. Despite the allegedly leaked chats of Bhabie, she stood her ground. She commented under a post uploaded by The Shade Room on Instagram. The comment read:

"If I was to lie, I would lie on a champ."

Fans, too have flooded social media platforms with their reactions on this alleged beef between the two. While the back-and-forth between Bhad Bhabie and Haney took place, it remains unclear if the above-mentioned conversation between them took place.

As of now, the YouTube video of the alleged diss track has garnered more than 100K views as well as over 18,500 likes since it was uploaded on the platform.

Bhad Bhabie had been in a fiery feud with Alabama Barker

While talking about Bhad Bhabie's feuds, one of her significant and recent ones would be the one with Alabama Barker.

The feud between Bhabie and Alabama began last year when the rapper accused the latter of stealing Le Vaughn, her boyfriend. All the allegations made by the rapper were eventually denied by Alabama Barker.

Earlier this year, in January, Bhad Bhabie dropped a diss track titled Overcooked. In the diss track, she reportedly claimed Alabama was having relationships with Tyga and Soulja Boy.

In February, Alabama dropped a track titled Cry Bhabie, in which she took digs at Bhabie. In the alleged diss track, Alabama Barker reportedly claimed that Le Vaughn was the one to approach her and that she wasn't at fault.

This prompted Bhabie to drop Ms. Whitman, her second diss track in the feud. During the beef, both Alabama and Bhabie went back-and-forth at each other.

