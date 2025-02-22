Who are Tyga's parents? Nationality and more explored as rapper pays tribute to his mother in wake of her passing

Rapper Tyga's mother, Pasionaye Nguyen, 53, passed away on January 18 this year. The rapper, born Micheal Ray Stevenson, shared the news on Instagram on Friday, February 21, where he paid tribute to his mother and added some photos of her taken over the years.

The lineup started with a picture of the artist posing with Nguyen when he was a baby. There were other glimpses of Nguyen in the form of videos, including a clip where she was seemingly celebrating her birthday. In another photo, flowers were kept in front of Nguyen's picture at an unknown location.

Compared to Tyga, Nguyen maintained a distance from the spotlight over the years. According to Briefly, Pasionaye raised her son alone after arriving in Gardena from California, where she resided with her ex-husband Stevenson during the late '80s.

While Tyga did not disclose the circumstances leading to his mother's death, he wrote in the caption:

"I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us. But I know I'll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart. Can't imagine life without you by my side."

Micheal said that Nguyen supported him a lot over the years, specifically when he was feeling the "lowest and worst," and that Pasionaye's presence made him feel better. He also mentioned:

"I would trade anything just to be able to be with you again. I love you so much. And I can't wait for the day until we're together again. I'll see you soon and save me a spot right next to you in paradise. I Love you forever mom and I'll do my best to celebrate you with every moment that I have left."

Tyga has referred to his parents in a few singles released throughout his career

According to Briefly, Pasionaye Nguyen, who was Vietnamese, spent most of her childhood in Vietnam. She reportedly has a sister named Cece. While her father's identity remains unknown, her mother was Kim.

As mentioned, Pasionaye was living with her ex-husband Stevenson, a Jamaican, for a long time. However, the latter got involved with some legal issues, including illegal gun possession. Back in 2020, Stevenson appeared for an interview on the podcast Uncuffed, where he said that he could not be in touch with any of his children due to his legal problems.

Stevenson was also unaware of Tyga's popularity until the former's daughter went searching for her half-siblings. Micheal had once released a single titled Dad's Letter in 2013, where he said that it was not easy to grow up without his father's presence in his life. While speaking on Uncuffed, Stevenson also referred to the time when Micheal was born and said:

"Everybody in prison has a story about, say, gang banging, drug dealing, car stealing, everything we did. But the most exciting, memorable, life-changing moment was on November 19, 1989, when I was in the delivery room and I seen a womb open up and life come out of there."

Tyga also addressed his mother in the lyrics of his 2012 single Black Crowns. He added a voicemail of Pasionaye towards the end of the song where she was heard saying that she was proud of him. The single was included in the soundtrack of Micheal's album Careless World: Rise of the Last King, and Nguyen praised the same by saying:

"I am so so honored to have a son as yourself. I could never have asked for more, you're just amazing."

Tyga is trending this month after the arrival of his new album NSFW. The latest project was released almost six years after his last album, Legendary, which came out in 2019.

