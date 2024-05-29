What is Sean Kingston charged with? Details of rapper's case explored as he is held without bail after being arrested in California

American singer and rapper Sean Kingston, also known as Kisean Paul Anderson, was recently arrested in California on May 23, 2024. A SWAT team raided his South Florida property and arrested the rapper's mother, Janice Turner, as well.

According to Variety, the Beautiful Girls rapper is currently facing ten charges in Broward County, Florida. As per the reports of the arrest warrants obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the rapper is facing charges on the grounds of grand theft, fraud, and criminal use of personal identification information. Sean Kingston's mother faces eight charges for crimes spanning October 2023 to March 2024.

Additionally, as per Yahoo Entertainment, the mother-son duo is facing grand theft charges over a Cadillac Escalade worth $159,701.49, a custom bed worth $86,568.33, and jewelry worth $480,000. The duo used fake IDs to defraud banks, in addition to which Kingston is facing two charges for violating probation for a prior charge of trafficking stolen property.

Kingston's mother posted bail on a $160,000 bond, while the rapper is currently in San Bernardino County jail without the provision of bail.

"We look forward to challenging this case in court" — Sean Kingston's lawyer gives a statement amid rapper's arrest

Dennis Card, an attorney representing one of the companies, Ver Ver Entertainment, suing Sean Kingston, told NBC Miami on May 23, 2024, that the rapper has a script stating that he works with Justin Bieber. The attorney claimed that Kingston "puts on a big show" and also told NBC Miami that this was an "organized, systematic fraud."

The attorney also mentioned that the house Kingston claims is his own is a rental. Dennis Card stated:

"He doesn't own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays."

Card also told the news channel that Kingston is on felony probation for trafficking stolen property and has judgments against him for obtaining more watches worth $1 million without paying for them. He also said this is an "ongoing pattern" for the Take You There rapper.

As per Variety, Sean Kingston's attorney, Robert Rosenblatt, told NBC News on May 28, 2024:

“We were in the process of having him return to Florida after his show. We want him back asap so we can show this is merely a civil case and not criminal. We look forward to challenging this case in court.”

Kingston's mother was taken into custody on May 23, 2024, after the raid of the rapper's Southwest Ranches mansion. According to NBC Miami, the Me Love rapper posted on Instagram after news of his property being raided broke out, stating:

"People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

Kingston has not released any song in collaboration with a major label in over a decade, and his last hit with a famous singer was Eenie Meenie with Justin Bieber.

The rapper's two-year probation sentence on felony charges of trafficking stolen property expires on October 1, 2025, and his extradition date for the latest charges is set for May 4, 2024. Additionally, there has been no official statement on Sean Kingston's case from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.