Who is Sean Kingston? Rapper's 61-year-old mother reportedly arrested for theft and fraud

Jamaican-American singer and rapper Sean Kingston’s mother was allegedly taken into custody after a raid at the artist’s Southwest Ranches mansion was made Thursday morning, May 23, on fraud charges.

Kingston’s home, located in Broward County 22 miles northwest of Miami, was swarmed with law enforcers before leading to the arrest of his mother, Janice Turner. Broward Sheriff’s deputies, along with David Police SWAT members, were seen serving a search warrant to the artist’s home.

Furthermore, aerial footage from NBC Miami’s Chopper 6 showed authorities reportedly putting Turner in handcuffs before escorting her into the back of a BDO cruiser.

Later, officials confirmed that the singer’s 61-year-old mother was taken into custody on numerous charges of fraud and theft.

Sean Kingston, 24, is best known for his chart-topping 2007 debut single Beautiful Girls, which peaked atop the Billboard 100 list.

A closer look at Sean Kingston’s career

Kisean Paul Anderson, better known by his stage name Sean Kingston, had once shaken up the music industry with chart-topping summer hits.

In May 2007, the teenage Kingston burst into the music scene with debut single Beautiful Girls, which spent four weeks on the #1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100. The Beautiful Girls music video has also officially surpassed the one billion mark on YouTube in 2022.

A month after his breakout single, the Jamaican-American fusion singer and rapper released his self-titled album, which produced other hits: Take You There peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and stayed on the chart for 25 weeks. The album Me Love also earned a spot in the top 20 of Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 18 weeks.

By the end of 2010, Kingston had scored numerous Top 20 singles, including Fire Burning (peaked at #5), Love Like This with Natasha Bedingfield (peaked at #11), and Eenie Meenie with Justin Bieber (peaked at #15).

Throughout his musical career, Sean Kingston has won the Best Reggae Act (MOBO Award, 2007) and was nominated for Best International Video for Beautiful Girls (iHeartRadio, 2008), Choice Summer Song for Beautiful Girls (Teen Choice, 2007), and Favorite Male Singer (Blimp Award, 2010).

Out of the spotlight for most of the last decade, after his near-death jet ski accident in 2011, Kingston came back with Ocean Drive in 2022, joining forces with Chris Brown. He later released his comeback album Road to Deliverance.

In related news, Kingston, who was renting the mansion where his mother was arrested, is currently facing legal troubles for allegedly not completing payments of the $150,000 entertainment system installed in his home, which included a 232-inch television.

Sean Kingston (Image via John Ricard/Getty Images)

An attorney of Ver Ver Entertainment, Dennis Card, told Local 10 News on Thursday details of the unpaid balances of the singer.

“My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there [Kingston’s home], there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s an $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

It is not the first time Sean Kingston has run into legal issues regarding not paying his balances. In 2016, he was allegedly sued for $300,000 worth of jewelry, and in 2015, he was ordered to pay back New York-based Avi Da Jewelry over $356,000 after his checks bounced.

