Sean Kingston's mother arrested after raid at singer's Florida home 

Singer Sean Kingston’s mother Janice Turner is reportedly under custody. She was arrested on May 23, 2024, when the authorities raided the Southwest Ranches Mansion, which was rented by Sean himself for the family.

According to an attorney, this raid was conducted when a lawsuit was filed against the Kingston family, who did not pay for items they had purchased. The Davie Police Swat members and Broad Sheriff Deputies scanned the whole mansion, where the singer’s family lives, NBC 6 South Florida reported.

It was later confirmed by officials that Janice Turner, mother of singer Sean Kingston was taken into custody because of multiple fraud and theft charges. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the singer’s mother in handcuffs and then seated on the back of a BSO cruiser, for further investigation and inquiry.

Here is everything you need to know about the raid

The raid happened at the mansion situated on Southwest 178th Avenue, on May 23, 2024. Sean Kingston had rented this place. This raid is connected to a lawsuit against the Kingston family, who allegedly had not paid for multiple items including a giant 232-inch television.

During the raid, several luxury cars were seen outside the gigantic 15000 square foot mansion.

As reported by WTVJ, Attorney Dennis Card, who is a part of this case talked about this fraud and Sean KIngston's character and said—

"He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman. My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud."

He continued—

"He's got basically a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber, and that he obviously puts on a big show here, this is a rental house, he doesn't own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays.

Card also called Kingston a 100 percent scammer and said—

"He's 100 percent a scammer, he's on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he's got judgements against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them. This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean."

Federal court records have shown Janice Tuner being reportedly involved in multiple frauds and thefts before, for which she was sentenced to 16 months in prison, followed by 5 years of community supervision.

Who is Sean Kingston?

Kisean Paul Anderson, who goes by the name Sean Kingston, is a Jamaican-American singer and rapper. Sean is 34 years old and is known for his songs Beautiful Girls (2007), Why U Wanna Go (2009), Face Drop (2009), War (2009), Eenie Meenie (2022), and many more.

There has been no news from the authorities about Kingston. We do not know yet if he is facing any sort of charges related to this case. After the raid, he used his social media account to speak about the incident.

Kingston's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram @seankingston)

He posted on Instagram Stories on May 23—

"People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

More updates about this incident are expected soon.