"They started the same way I started" - Jack Doherty calls out Tristan Tate amid ongoing feud, rapper Sean Kingston chimes in

Contentious Kick personality Jack Doherty has called out Tristan Tate amid their ongoing feud. For those out of the loop, on March 18, 2024, Tristan Tate and Jack Doherty clashed on X after the 35-year-old claimed that the content creator was "poorer" than him. He also used a homophobic slur, writing:

"He's poorer than me and a f*g."

In response, Doherty tweeted:

"I'm confident I make more a month at 20 than whatever allowance Andrew gives you."

On March 20, 2024, Doherty collaborated with Jamaican-American rapper Sean Kingston, during which he brought up his beef with the Tate brothers. Claiming that the British-American personalities began their careers in the same way he did, the Kick streamer said:

"Hey, they started the same way I started, bruh. Tristan Tate one time made a tweet about, like, OnlyF*ns girls this and that - as if they didn't start with cam girls. Are you kidding me?! They're so hypocritical, like, how can you not see it? They're sh**ting on me for the OnlyF*ns girls and stuff but (they) literally started everything with cam girls. The f**k? That's so hypocritical."

Sean Kingston was taken aback after hearing this and said:

"Oh, so they started with cam girls?"

Doherty responded:

"Yeah, that's how they made their first amount of money."

"At least tell him to invest his money and spend it wisely" - Sean Kingston gives his take on Jack Doherty's feud with Tristan and Andrew Tate

The one-minute and 25-second video posted on X started with Jack Doherty claiming that Tristan Tate had "attacked" him on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. He elaborated:

"You know Andrew Tate tried to, like... I mean, Andrew Tate's brother tried to, like, attack me on Twitter? (Sean Kingston asks, 'For what?') He responded to the picture of me with like a duffle bag full of money with my Lambo and Richard Mille. He responded, 'He's poorer than me and a f*g.' As he's not double my age, like bruh! I already got better s**t to do than go on Twitter and to come at a 20-year-old."

In response, Sean Kingston said:

"A 20-year-old that's getting a bag, too."

After Doherty referred to the Tate brothers as his "haters," the rapper chimed in on the feud by stating:

"It's kind of weird. Not only that but it's like this guy is just doing his thing. At least tell him to invest his money and spend it wisely. You're over here talking about, 'He's not richer than me,' what the f**k?"

Jack Doherty isn't the only streamer Tristan Tate has commented on. On February 1, 2024, "Top G's" brother made a snide remark about Ragnesh "N3on's" relationship with Sam Frank.