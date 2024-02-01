"Who wouldn't cheat on him?" - Tristan Tate roasts N3on following his break up with Sam Frank

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" received a verbal jab from Tristan Tate, the controversial internet personality and brother of Andrew Tate. Rangesh has been making headlines recently, especially since announcing the end of his relationship with Samantha "Sam" Frank. One of the rumored reasons was an allegation that Sam had cheated on him.

While there hasn't been concrete evidence to support this theory, many have certainly picked up on it. Tristan Tate, during Sneako's stream, wrote this (message read out by Nico "Sneako"):

"Who wouldn't cheat on him (N3on)? Let's be real."

"I thought we were friends" - N3on reacts to Tristan Tate roasting him

N3on and Sneako have once again joined forces for an IRL stream. The duo has been streaming together for the past couple of days. During Sneako's recent stream, Tristan Tate, the controversial internet personality, wrote in their chat, verbally mocking Rangesh.

Given Tristan's status as one of the most well-known figures in the online world, both Rangesh and Sneako immediately noticed the message. Reacting to the troll-worthy message, however, Rangesh threatened to leak the private messages Tristan had sent to him:

"Bro? On god, I thought we were friends. It's cool. I've got DMs, I will leak it. F**k you."

He added:

"I didn't see that. That's crazy."

As mentioned previously, whether Sam had indeed cheated on him is not confirmed. However, Rangesh did confirm that one of the reasons they broke up was due to a recent screenshot that went viral, supposedly alleging that Sam was cheating on him.

Speaking about his break-up, N3on said (from his stream on January 31):

"It all started from a stupid a*s screenshot that came out. That was literally blown out of proportion bull s**t! Like, not even real and just got too much towards a point where... I genuinely just can't take it anymore."

Fans react to N3on's clip

The clip was shared to X by one of Sneako's verified fan channels. It garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans troll Rangesh following his reaction to Tristan Tate's message (Image via X)

Regardless of the rumors of cheating, Rangesh has also recently added that the breakup was mutual, and there wasn't any bad blood between the two. At the time of writing, Sam is yet to reveal her side of the story.