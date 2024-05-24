How much is Sean Kingston's net worth? Rapper's fortune explored in the aftermath of police raid at his Florida mansion

Sean Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, has been reportedly taken into police custody on fraud and theft charges following a raid at the singer's rented Florida mansion. According to NBC 6 South Florida, law enforcement was seen at the singer’s Southwest Ranches home Thursday morning (May 23, 2024) and later arrested the singer’s mother.

An attorney for Ver Ver Entertainment, whom the artist reportedly owes, shared that the raid is connected to a lawsuit filed against the Jamaican-American singer and rapper for allegedly not paying for purchased items.

Jamaican-American rapper and singer, Sean Kingston, rose to fame when he released his debut single Beautiful Girls, which stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 list. It was followed by his other chart-topping hits like Fire Burning and Eenie Meenie with Justin Bieber before he went on a decades-long hiatus in 2011. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sean Kingston has an estimated net worth of $500,000.

Much of his fame came from the singer-rapper’s global hits, although his early success and wealth were later marked with challenges, including legal and financial issues.

More about the raid at Sean Kingston’s Florida mansion and the history of his financial disputes

Amid the latest news of the SWAT raid at Sean Kingston’s South Florida mansion, Dennis Card, an attorney representing Ver Ver Entertainment, noted that Kingston “has a sales pitch that he goes through to defraud people,” As reported by Miami Herald, Card further stated:

“We know that our property is inside this house right here, so as soon as the raid takes place, we are going to have a crew of people in there to reassemble it and take it back to its rightful owner.”

According to Card, the singer-rapper owes a $150,000 entertainment system, an $80,000 custom bed, and about $1 million worth of watches.

Kingston has collaborated with many musical artists, including Justin Bieber. The two released the song Eenie Meenie, which debuted at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, peaked at #15, and stayed on the chart for 18 weeks.

Talking about Kingston’s modus, Card also noted:

“He’s got basically a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber and that he obviously puts on a big show here. This is a rental house, he doesn’t own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without paying for it and then he simply never pays.”

It’s not the first time Sean Kingston has faced the same financial disputes over “unpaid” items. In 2023, Dream Watch sued the artist for securing watches, which included a $534,000 Richard Mille and a $378,000 Patek Philippe Calibre.

As reported by HotNewHipHop, the lawsuit filed against the singer-rapper read

“[Kingston] inspected the watches, expressed satisfaction, and agreed to purchase them for the prices set forth above totaling $912,000. Kingston took possession of the watches at that time.”

Court documents also stated that the artist had said that his initial wire attempt to pay for the watches was rejected after his bank flagged it. Furthermore, it mentioned Kingston making excuses that his account was frozen due to the initial wire attempt before he ultimately stopped responding.

As per the New York Daily News, Kingston was also previously sued in 2016 after refusing to pay for the $44,000 worth of items loaned to him by Miami-based Haimov Jewelers that he never returned. The items included were a Rolex watch and a diamond bracelet. Later, Kingston was ordered by the Judge to pay over $314,000.

Also in 2016, a New York City jeweler, Aqua Master, took legal action for Kingston over nine pieces of jewelry valued over $300,000. In 2015, Sean Kingston was also ordered to pay New York-based Avi Da Jeweler $356,000 worth of high-end watches.