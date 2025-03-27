"THE BEST TOUR OF ALL TIME IS COMING" — Fans react to Chris Brown announcing Breezy Bowl 2025, a stadium world tour

American singer Chris Brown announced his upcoming Breezy Bowl XX stadium world tour with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, on Thursday, March 27, 2025. According to Billboard reports dated March 27, the tour is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Brown's debut studio album Chris Brown, which was dropped back in November 2005.

It has further been revealed that the world tour will begin in June with its European leg scheduled first. The North American leg of the Breezy Bowl XX stadium world tour is set to be held in July. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to make this announcement, which read:

"TEAM BREEZY... BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL."

The European leg of the tour is set to kickstart on June 8 in Amsterdam. After the completion of this leg, the North American leg is set to begin with the first show in Miami on July 30.

After the announcement, fans took to social media platforms like X to express their reactions to the same. A user (@Cristiancitoo99) tweeted:

"THE BEST TOUR OF ALL TIME IS COMING ❤️👑."

Another user wrote:

"Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller legendary duo😤."

"Where do I buy tickets? This is great!" questioned a netizen.

Several other reactions also made it to X, where netizens expressed excitement with the announcement. A user tweeted:

"MIAMI! I can't wait!"

"Thank you for adding Houston 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾," added a tweet.

The tickets for both the legs of Chris Brown's upcoming tour will be made available next week

After Chris Brown announced his upcoming tour, information about the ticket sales have also been revealed. Tickets for the Grammy winning singer's European tour will become available on Monday, March 31. There will reportedly be multiple pre-sales until the general onsale, which is set to take place on April 3, 2025 at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com.

Meanwhile, the pre-sales of the tickets for the North American tour will be held from Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Ticketmaster has also made the offer to fans where they can sign up for the artist presale on their platform until Sunday, March 30. The general onsale for this tour is also set to begin on Thursday, April 3 at 10 am local time.

According to mlb.com, several VIP packages will also be made available to the concertgoers so that they can enjoy a premium experience while enjoying the singer's show. Further information about the same is available on vipnation.com.

As for Chris' album Chris Brown, it was a successful debut with a Grammy nomination as well. The album featured guest appearances from stars like Bow Wow and Lil Wayne. Some popular tracks from this studio album were Run It!, Gimme That, Ya Man Ain't Me, Say Goodbye, and Poppin', to name a few.

This upcoming tour will proceed about a year after Chris Brown's last concert tour, named the 11:11 Tour, which was held in 2024 summer. The tour featured several other artists including Ayra Starr and Muni Long.

