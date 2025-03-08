"He just gave me the money" — Tory Lanez gives shoutout to Chris Brown for paying his legal fees when he did not have access to funds on his new album

On Friday, March 7, Tory Lanez released his eighth studio album, PETERSON, that was recorded entirely from behind bars. In one of the songs from the new album - titled T.D.F(feat. DSTNY) x LA County Jail - Lanez shouted out to his friend and longtime collaborator, Chris Brown, for helping him financially when no one else did. Tory raps on the track:

"Where was you ni**as when I was in Cali fed up with no covers to bundle up? / Only real ni**a that helped me was Chris Brown, that really my brother, bruh"

For the unversed, Tory Lanez is currently incarcerated at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, serving the 10-year prison sentence he was ordered to after being found guilty in trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot at a 2020 party.

The Canadian rapper also talked about Breezy in another song from the album, titled Free Tory, saying:

"I had no real, like, access to my funds. I was f**ked up. And my lawyer wanted over, like, a quarter million to represent me for the appeal. So, you know, I start hollering at all my rap friends, my celebrity friends, and nobody was there. N***as treating me like I was dead and this n***a Chris Brown, n***a, I'll never forget it. This n***a Chris Brown came out of nowhere, bro, he just gave me the money. He said, 'Look, bro, when you get outside, n***a, holler at me. Hope you come home.' That a real n***a, bro."

PETERSON reflects Tory Lanez's thoughts and emotions from behind bars

Tory Lanez's new album, recorded from prison, is his most personal yet, capturing his thoughts, emotions, and glimpses of prison life. Free Me features audio from a prison riot as he rapped. Despite limited recording equipment, Lanez and his engineers created a studio-quality project.

Tory Lanez talked about her former lawyer in Verdict Day x Layer Fees Interlude

One of the songs from Tory Lanez's album recounts the events of the day he received his sentence in the trial. The track, titled Verdict Day x Layer Fees Interlude, also details Lanez's feelings for his former lawyer, Shawn Holley, who, in his opinion, didn't do him justice.

Lanez raps about the attorney:

"Shawn Holley, that’s a name I would call special/ Only a special person could rep you and wanna dead you/ Go to your DNA expert and say don’t test you/ You fully excluded, but inconclusive is what she tells you."

The Chauffeur rapper also spoke about how he kept pushing for a better offer from the DA, rapping:

"The DA’s first offer was nine years/ The second, it was six at eighty-five, about five years/ My lawyer keep on pressin’ me to take it, I’m like, ‘Nah’/ I ain’t do the crime, so I’ma sit it down right here."

Tory then admitted to trusting Holley easily since she was a Black woman, a trust he paid heavily for, adding:

"Workin’ for my accuser and workin’ for me/ All the information I give her is at ROC/ As soon as I realized, you saw it comin’/ You started to look back on your tracks and got ’em covered/ You knew that I found out what you did right before the trial/ You quit before I fired you and did it with a smile."

PETERSON comes three years after Tory Lanez dropped his last album, Sorry 4 What, before the rapper was convicted on multiple felonies, including his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez was sentenced in 2023.

