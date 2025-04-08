"This is a joke": Internet is divided after Billboards names Nicki Minaj #1 female rapper of all time

Billboards recently named Nicki Minaj as the number-one female rapper of all time. In a January 7, 2025, article and "25 Best Female Rappers of All Time" list picked by the Billboard staff, the Super Bass rapper sits on top of the list, followed by Missy Elliott (#2), Lauryn Hill (#3), Lil Kim (#4), and Queen Latifah (#5).

Meanwhile, Cardi B sits at the number 11 spot on the list, Megan The Stallion at number 15, and Doja Cat owns the 16th spot. As expected, the list set the internet ablaze, with fans online divided over what they think about Nicki being crowned the Queen of Rap in Billboard's latest rankings.

One netizen, in particular, expressed shock over Billboard's rankings, saying it must have been 'a joke'.

"This is a joke," a user on X commented.

More fans shared their distaste over Billboard's rankings, and while a fan agrees that, as the outlet said, the Super Bass rapper's achievements were impressive, they weren't enough for her to be called the "best of all time." Meanwhile, another netizen downright called the list "wrong opinion."

"Billboard's statements about Minaj's success are factual and impressive, but they don't equate to a definitive "best of all time" ranking," an X user said.

"They are entitled to the wrong opinion," another user on X commented.

However, some fans agreed with Billboard naming Nicki Minaj the number one female rapper of all time. One fan said that there was no surprise about her taking the top spot, while another one said that she deserved the recognition.

"No surprise there. Nicki's been setting the bar for years," a user on X commented.

"No one else even comes close. Nicki's bars, her flow, everything about her is just legendary," another X user said.

"Billboard's recognition of her accomplishments is certainly well-deserved," another X user commented.

Nicki Minaj is "for sure" the "GOAT," according to Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish may not have been one of the staff members who voted for Nicki Minaj as the number one female rapper of all time in Billboard's latest rankings, but her vote is still going toward the Super Bass rapper. The Bad Guy singer recently revealed in a video shared by Complex on March 27, 2025, that Nicki is someone she considers the GOAT in the rap world.

During her conversation with best friend and influencer Quen Blackwell in the video, where they were discussing their greatest-of-all-time picks, Eilish said:

"Nicki Minaj is like, obviously... Nicki is GOAT, for sure."

However, she isn't the only artist who named Nicki Minaj the greatest of all time, as many other fellow rappers and singers agree with the sentiment. In Complex's July 2023 GOAT Talk episode, Lil Baby declared that Nicki is who he considers the greatest of all time, further saying that women are "running the game right now."

In the same segment in December 2023, rap legend Lil Wayne crowned Nicki Minaj the GOAT of Young Money. Meanwhile, Billboard's latest female rappers rankings claimed that Nicki "stylistically rewrote the playbook for female rappers."

Billboard named Nicki Minaj the No.13 Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century in October 2024.

