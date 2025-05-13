Grey-haired Diddy seen flashing "love" sign to his family in courtroom sketch during his trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' much-awaited trial began this week on Monday, May 12. Combs, however, wasn't alone at the courthouse as reports say that his family was present to extend support to the music mogul. According to HotNewHipHop, published on May 13, 2025, Combs's mother, Janice Combs, and his six oldest kids were in the courtroom when the trial began.

Meanwhile, a sketch from inside the courtroom has been going viral, showing the rapper flashing a "love" symbol with his hands to his family. The sketch also suggested that the rapper looked slightly aged, with gray hair.

According to The Washington Post report shared on May 12, 2025, the children who were present in the courtroom to support Diddy included Quincy Brown, Justin Dior Combs, Christian "King" Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie, and D'Lila Combs. For the unversed, Diddy had been charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering.

If convicted, the music mogul could face a sentence of up to 20 years to life in prison. The ongoing trial is expected to last for about eight weeks, with multiple witnesses taking the stand. Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is considered one of the key witnesses. She gave her testimony on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: The following article contains graphic details of alleged s*xual abuse and violence. Reader discretion is strongly advised

Diddy's daughters exit courtroom during sensitive testimony by male witness

As mentioned earlier, Sean "Diddy" Combs had his family to support him during the criminal trial. According to reports by People published on May 12, 2025, his daughters, Chance, Jessie, and D'Lila, however, reportedly left the courtroom during the testimony of a male s*x worker, Daniel Philip.

Phillip provided detailed accounts regarding the alleged conduct of the rapper, which reportedly prompted the daughters to leave.

The report by People further added that Philip claimed that Cassie, Diddy's former girlfriend, used to pay him to have s*x with her in which the rapper was present. He alleged witnessing instances of the rapper getting violent with Cassie Ventura.

The daughters left on two separate occasions during the testimony. Both times, the departure reportedly occurred when explicit details were shared about the alleged s*xual encounters, as per People. The daughters, however, remained present in the courtroom during the prosecution's presentation of the viral footage from the Los Angeles hotel. In that footage, Combs was seen assaulting Cassie Ventura.

It was not only the daughters who remained for the footage. According to the update by People, other family members of Combs, including his sons and mother, also witnessed it in the courtroom.

Prosecution has claimed the music mogul engaged in manipulative relationships, allegedly pressuring them in his "freak-off" parties. Cassie Ventura also testified that she was introduced to this party in the first year of their relationship. She further testified that Diddy had assaulted her several times on multiple occasions.

According to a CNN report on May 12, 2025, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson, in her opening statement, reportedly told the jurors that there was "another side" to the music mogul.

Despite the multiple allegations and charges, Diddy had denied any wrongdoing. His defense team has maintained that all relationships with the people who had accused him in several lawsuits were consensual. They further argued that the hotel footage might raise a question about Combs' "flawed character," but does not serve as evidence of s*x trafficking.

