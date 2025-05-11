Kanye West has emerged into the public eye to support his longtime friend and fellow musician Sean 'Diddy' Combs. On May 9, 2025, Ye reposted an X post, which was uploaded by an account managed by two of Diddy's children.

The account is called LOVE (@Diddy) and is owned by Combs’ two sons, King Combs and Justin Dior Combs.

The post reads:

Ye reposted the post by adding:

Sean "Diddy" Combs recently made a phone call from prison to Kanye West. According to The Shade Room, Diddy reminded Kanye that people are trying to "end" them, highlighting their close friendship.

The conversation occurred shortly after Kanye West released his latest record called Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, on March 15, 2025. The song features North West, Kanye’s 11-year-old daughter, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, who co-wrote the track.

The song has led to a lot of controversy, especially after Kim Kardashian’s reaction.

Kim reportedly said she was against her daughter being featured in the track. According to TMZ, she even tried to attempt to block the release of the song by filing for the trademark of North’s name.

Page Six reported that an insider had said, Kim is trying to protect her kids from what they call Kanye West's 'controversial behavior.'

The source further indicated that Kim is worried that her children might end up in situations like this, especially involving Diddy, who is facing serious legal troubles.

The longstanding friendship between Kanye West and Diddy

The relationship between Kanye West and Sean “Diddy” Combs goes back to the beginning of the 2000s, based on mutual respect and collaboration in music.

In 2006, via Kanye, Diddy had one of his early collaborations with the track Everything I Love for his album, Press Play.

The songs Crack music and So appalled too, featuring John Legend were originally owned by Diddy but had been passed on to Kanye.

Their joint activities went further than studio recordings. In 2015, both artists participated in the Ty Dolla $ign song called Guard Down, proof of their continued feeling of synergy in the music world.

In March 2025, Kanye released Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine with his daughter North West, Diddy, and Diddy’s son King Combs.

Kanye West and Diddy at the BET Awards 2022 (Image via Getty)

Kanye has timely expressed his admiration for the influence Diddy has had on his career. Kanye made an unexpected appearance during the 2022 presentation ceremony at the BET Awards to present Diddy with his Lifetime Achievement award.

Kanye, during his speech, commented on Diddy’s contribution to hip-hop and his understanding of business dynamics, stating:

"This man has been through and survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we can be standing. He also added, “He broke down so many doors of classism, taste, culture, swag. Puff, if I never told you, I love you. You’re my brother.”

From early collaborations to public support during personal and legal challenges, their relationship has remained strong despite moments of public controversy.

