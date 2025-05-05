Diddy allegedly sabotaged B5's Disney deal which ultimately went to the Jonas Brothers, former Bad Boy artists claim

B5, an R&B group earlier signed to Diddy's label, Bad Boy Records, was recently interviewed on the Hip-Hop Wired podcast. In the interview (posted on YouTube on April 30, 2025), the artists opened up about the opportunities they received in the early 2000s.

Ad

Their first project, a self-titled album, dropped in 2005, which led to multiple big-budget collaboration opportunities, including soundtracks for Hannah Montana, High School Musical, and That's So Raven.

The artists continued to talk about an opportunity to star in a Disney TV series, saying:

"[Disney] had a show idea locked in for us, but Bad Boy kinda shut it down. So, what happened with that was, because we were doing so much with them, they wanted to sign us to Hollywood Records... In order to sign to Hollywood Puff wanted a certain amount of dollars, which Hollywood wasn't like, 'Hey we can't, that a big check', we can use all of that into this over here."

Ad

Trending

They revealed that the idea of the TV show they were initially offered later went to the Jonas Brothers.

"The show, the idea that we ended up creating with them ended up being switched over to another group. And they took the TV show, blew up, and that was The Jonas Brothers."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The series, titled Jonas (with the second season named Jonas LA), premiered on Disney in May 2009 and starred Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas. The show had a run for two seasons (consisting of 34 episodes) and eventually led to their careers blowing up.

Diddy, who is currently embroiled in legal trouble, has yet to respond to B5's claim. The group dropped a new EP in January 2025, titled Still Think About You.

Ad

Diddy's lawyers claimed he was allegedly mentally incapable of committing crimes due to substance abuse

Expand Tweet

Ad

B5's claims against Diddy come weeks after the rapper's legal team claimed that he "might not have been mentally capable" of committing crimes due to his substance abuse. Combs' attorneys also cited the testimony of a psychiatrist, Dr. Elie Aoun, to support their claim

Per PEOPLE magazine, the prosecutors responded to the claim by filing a motion of their own (on Sunday, April 27). The motion disputed any testimony that might suggest that Diddy didn't have the "mental capacity" to break the law. The motion reads:

Ad

"The noticed testimony relates to the defendant’s diminished capacity to form the mens rea required to commit the charged offenses — in other words, a 'mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt'."

According to the media outlet, "mens rea" translates to "guilty mind," and is used to refer to the mental state of a defendant. In order for someone to be convicted of a crime, prosecutors are required to prove that they committed the crime and had a "guilty mind".

Ad

Further objecting to Aoun's testimony, the prosecutors cited another rule, which stated that a defendant must provide notice to the Government if they intend to introduce any expert evidence relating to a mental condition in the trial.

Although Dr. Elie's testimony is currently redacted, prosecutors' arguments seemingly suggest that drugs and alcohol had allegedly impacted Combs' mental capacity.

Diddy, who is charged with alleged s*x trafficking and racketeering, is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) as he awaits his trial, scheduled to begin on Monday, May 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More