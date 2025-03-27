"This is…. T E R R I F Y I N G" — Fans react to the Jonas Brothers debuting their younger selves via AI in promo video for Jonas20 tour 

The Jonas Brothers recently surprised fans with their innovative approach to promoting their highly anticipated Jonas20 tour. On March 26, 2025, the Jonas Brothers, an American pop-rock band, took to their X account and released a 15-second promo video for their forthcoming tour.

The video showcased AI-generated depictions of each artist's younger self. The post was captioned as "6 guys," meaning the Jonas Brothers' current and younger selves are going on the tour.

"All 6 of these guys are going on Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour tbh. Artist presale opens tomorrow Thursday March 27th, at 10 AM local," the post read

As a result, many fans on X reflected on the promotion video, with many users suggesting that the video clip was "terrifying." Meanwhile, many showed their excitement for the upcoming tour. One user commented:

"This is…. T E R R I F Y I N G :)"

Moreover, many users on X suggested that using pictures instead of a video would have been less terrifying. While some indicated that it is funny, they added that the AI-generated video is also "creeping" them out.

"Y'all should have just done pictures… this is SCARY LMAO," a user on X commented.

"This is funnily terrifying and I'm crying but don't know which emotion it's stemming from," another wrote on X.

"I love y'all and I know this is supposed to be sweet and nostalgic but this is honestly creeping me out," a third user commented.

Furthermore, some users on X suggested that they found it cute and could not wait for the tickets. Also, some noted that they appreciated these throwbacks and showed excitement for the tour.

"Omg how cute is this!! Hoping to get tickets!!" a fan commented on X.

"So excited!!!! Love these throwbacks," another wrote.

"This is equally amazing and creepy!!!!! Can't wait to see you on tour!!" a third user wrote on X.

The Jonas Brothers unveil younger versions of themselves in an AI promo video for the tour

Jonas Brothers (Image via Getty)

The promotional video posted on X begins with Nick Jonas, who can be seen wearing a cream sweater layered with a darker cream blazer, and younger Nick Jonas joins from the side, keeping his hands on the shoulder.

Next, Kevin Jonas appears in the video clip wearing a blue denim jacket, and a younger Kevin Jonas joins him from the left side. Lastly, Joe Jonas' younger version also debuts in the video, wearing a basic black T-shirt with purple prints on it and the signature Joe's long emo hairstyle.

As of now, it is unknown which AI tool has been used to create the promotion video. Speaking about the tour, the Jonas Brothers, as per U Discover Music, said in a press release that the tour is to "honor" their fans, as they have stuck with the rock band over every chapter.

"We're beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music. Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we've made, and the ones we'll create together. We can't wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet," Jonas brothers said.

Also, the Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour announcement was first made on March 25, 2025, through a YouTube trailer. The trailer revealed that American DJ Marshmello will also join the rock band.

In addition, the tour's presale will begin on March 27, 2025, and the tour will kick off on August 10, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

No further information about the tour has been given, and Jonas Brothers has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

