"He must been mad at Puffy" — Suge Knight claims Prince once sat him opposite to Diddy at the Roosevelt Hotel allegedly to settle a grudge

Suge Knight spoke about an incident where Prince schemed a confrontation between him and Diddy during an interview with The Art of Dialogue. The interview, which was posted to YouTube on March 8, 2025, saw Knight state that it was the late musician's alleged attempt to settle some kind of grudge with the rapper.

The incarcerated record executive recalled how Prince sent him an unexpected invitation to his performance with a special seating reserved for Knight. The invitation came while Suge Knight was dining with his friends at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel.

Knight elaborated on how things went down, saying that he left "everybody at the table," and went solo to a table that Prince had set up for him.

"So I left everybody at the table, I went there solo, you know. Prince set me down at a table where Puffy was there, Nas was there, there was a couple of people there," Knight added.

The former NFL player continued, saying that as Prince's performance started, the musician greeted him specifically. He claimed that it was followed by a laugh that revealed his alleged intentions behind the confrontation.

Stating that Prince was "the coldest gangster in the world," Suge said that the singer must have been "mad at Puffy" because he made Knight sit at the table.

"And when I sit at this table, Prince is the coldest gangster in the world. Don’t let him fool y’all. He playing a guitar and said, ‘What’s up, Sh,’ and start laughing ’cause he know. He must been mad at Puffy ’cause he planted me at that table," the record executive explained.

For the unversed, the confrontation between Suge Knight and Diddy could possibly be a way to get back at the rap mogul since the two were rivals.

As owners of competing labels - Death Row and Bad Boy - Knight and Diddy constantly fought over rap supremacy. Their feud ultimately and allegedly resulted in the murders of rappers Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

Suge Knight talked about Diddy's arrest with NewsNation last year

Suge Knight's recollection of his confrontation with Diddy, set up by Prince, comes months after he spoke about Combs' arrest with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo. Per a Billboard article from September 2024, Knight predicted that the Bad Boy Records owner might have a tough time behind bars.

“I mean, one of the things is this: I don’t care who you are, prison and jail is a negative environment. Somebody can do something to him and get a name for themself, they gonna actually do it. Or if they can do whatever they feel they gotta do to prove themself," the former NFL player stated.

When Cuomo asked Suge if he thought Diddy was in any kind of danger in prison, he said that he didn't want to say such a thing about Combs. He added that if Diddy got to a point where the authorities felt he would "be suicidal," he would "have the rights to nothing."

"Because once he gets to the point where they feel he’s gonna be suicidal… you don’t have the rights to nothing: no sock, no drawers, no T-shirt, no blanket, no sheets. You’re naked in a cell as a crazy man, so he definitely don’t wanna do that," Knight told Cuomo.

When it came to sharing some advice for Diddy, Suge Knight suggested that the Act Bad rapper should get on a Jewish diet. He said that kosher meals came sealed and hot in the prison, as opposed to other meals prepared by people.

Suge Knight's interview with NewsNation came days after Diddy was arrested in New York City on September 16, 2024, on charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering. Combs, who has denied all the allegations placed against him, is being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Correctional Center (MDC).

After multiple bail requests submitted by Diddy's legal team were denied in court, the rapper has spent over six months in the facility as he awaits his trial, scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Per Billboard, the facility is infamous for its subpar living conditions and violence that houses other prisons like Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly. Combs was also placed on a "procedural" suicide watch at the time.

