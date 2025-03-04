"Another black billionaire bro" — Boosie BadAzz thinks authorities are going after Diddy to target other rappers later

Weeks after tweeting that Diddy deserved bail, Boosie BadAzz criticized the fairness of the hip-hop mogul’s trial in a Vlad TV interview.

In the interview, as DJ Vlad brought up the Smoking on Purple rapper's older tweet, Boosie BadAzz responded by saying:

"Another black billionaire bro... They go be hard on them. All they doing is building this law to take more of us down. That's how I feel about it."

Boosie BadAzz further explained that while the federal agents were exemplifying Diddy's case, he wasn't the only rapper to have engaged in the allegedly questionable activities he was accused of. He added:

"Everybody else do the same thing Diddy was doing. We fly b***hes in, we f**k 'em. When they leave, we give them money. Everybody who has a "Lil" before his name or a f**king publishing number - I don't give f**k who you is. If you a artist, you done committed all that sh*t."

Boosie BadAzz believed that the federal authorities were building their case on Combs so that they could eventually turn it around on other artists like himself. The Ungrateful rapper's latest interview is likely to receive criticism on the internet, much like his tweet from February 10 did.

Sean Combs, who was arrested in New York City on September 16, 2024, is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), awaiting his trial, which is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Boosie BadAzz also supported Drake in his feud with Kendrick Lamar last month

Boosie BadAzz At The BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Diddy is not the only rapper Boosie BadAzz has chosen to advocate for using his platform lately. Earlier in February, the Sharpened Pencils rapper tweeted in favor of Drizzy amidst his beef with Kendrick Lamar, writing:

"Just imagining how Drake feel after boosting so many artist careers with his features. And those same MFs aint got shit to say positive about this dude. that's weak a** f**k to me. On God if I was Drake nobody could ever get another feature from me."

Some of Drizzy's collaborators who had a falling out with him during his rap battle with K-Dot include Future and Metro Boomin - who joined the GNX rapper on Like That - the song that initiated their feud. Among other artists who dissed Drake in 2024 are Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and A$AP Rocky.

On the other hand, Drake shouted out to the artists who remained "real" with him in the last show of his Anita Max Win Tour. The God's Plan rapper, who was performing in the Brisbane Entertainment Center on February 25, expressed his gratitude towards his loyal friends, saying from the stage:

"For my family, my friends, for all my collaborators, all the producers, all the other artists that I've worked with, you know, the ones that didn’t turn p***y on me, the ones that are still real, my real ones, I appreciate you."

Drake's solo Australian tour, which kickstarted on February 4, 2025, was originally set to conclude in March 2024 but had to be cut short, with its last four shows being postponed for the time being.

The representatives of Drake announced his tour's delay in a statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ on February 25, citing a "scheduling conflict" as the reason behind it.

