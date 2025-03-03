DJ Akademiks says Drake needs to sue the Academy and Kendrick Lamar after Conan O'Brien's Oscars joke 

Renowned hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks has sparked a new debate by urging global rap superstar Drake to file a lawsuit against The Academy and Kendrick Lamar.

On March 3, 2025, during a live stream on Twitch, DJ Akademiks reflected on remarks made by Conan O'Brien during the 97th Annual Academy Awards regarding the Canadian rapper. According to DJ Akademiks, Drizzy should sue The Academy and Kendrick Lamar over making the "p*dophile" term painless, that it can be used in a joke.

DJ Akademiks pushes Drake to file a lawsuit against The Academy and Kendrick Lamar

An X account shared DJ Akademiks live stream (Image via X/@Chatni**a101)

On Monday, March 3, 2025, DJ Akademiks took to his Twitch channel to reflect on Conan O'Brien's Oscar remarks directed at Drake.

In the live stream, Akademiks suggested that Drizzy should have sued fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar instead of Universal Music Group. He said that such terms are trigger words and that if he saw the Canadian rapper filing a lawsuit against Lamar, it would be understandable.

"Because I think he should have sued Kendrick, not UMG. F*ck all that other sh*t... The term p*dophile — a trigger words — like predators, r*pist. If Drake see Kendrick and shot, I would completely get it, and if you file a lawsuit, I would get it," DJ said.

DJ Akademiks explained his reasons for urging the Canadian rapper to file a lawsuit. He said that Kendrick Lamar, through his song, has "single-handedly" set the narrative that Drake is allegedly s*xually interested in children.

"But we do have to realize, that in a year since this battle, and Kendrick Lamar has single handedly created this narrative that Drake likes children, that he wants to f*rnicate with kids," DJ added.

Additionally, DJ Akademiks shared a series of posts on X, claiming that Kendrick Lamar has normalized this kind of language to the point where people now think it's acceptable to spread falsehoods about others —

"Kendrick really normalized people thinking it's okay to lie about someone being a pdf 🤦‍♂️," Akademiks wrote.

He also claimed that nearly 20 million people watched the Oscars last year and suggested that Conan O'Brien allegedly defamed the Canadian rapper in front of "tens of millions of people."

DJ Akademiks' statement came after Conan O'Brien, an American television host-comedian, joked during the 97th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday that Lamar can call the Canadian rapper a "p*dophile," referencing Lamar's song Not Like Us—

"We're halfway through the show, which means it's time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a p*dophile. Don't worry, I'm lawyered up," O'Brien said.

The entire discussion of the term originates from Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, released in May 2024. In it, Lamar accused Drizzy of inappropriate interactions with children. In response, the Canadian rapper filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG and Spotify for promoting the song.

As of now, the Canadian rapper has not commented on Conan O'Brien's remarks, and Kendrick Lamar has not responded to Akademiks' claims.

