"Aubrey is never living this down"— Internet erupts as Conan's joke on Drake and Kendrick Lamar at the Oscars 2025 leaves viewers in splits 

Conan O’Brien took to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre stage to host the 97th Academy Awards on March 2. The comedian poked fun at Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s recent feud at the Oscars, which has since sparked a frenzy online. The parties involved have not publicly commented on the same at the time of writing this article.

Conan O’Brien said at the Oscars:

“Well, we’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a p*dophile.”

Clips of the same have garnered millions of views online.

The rappers got into an intense rap battle where they released multiple diss tracks against each other, including K. Dot’s Drizzy-diss tracks meet the grahams, euphoria and Not Like Us. Drake also released a fair share of Kendrick-diss tracks, including Family Matters and 6:16 in LA.

While mentioning “halftime through the show,” Conan O'Brien was referring to Kendrick Lamar’s recent Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, where the Compton emcee performed the Drake-diss song Not Like Us for multi-million fans worldwide.

While reacting to the Oscars 2025 moment, one netizen said:

Aubrey Drake Graham is the Canadian rapper's full name.

Several others took to X to express their shock over the same and what Drake’s reaction is likely going to be.

“Conan is the real GOAT,” an X user said.

“Drake randomly catching strays at Oscars,” another internet user said.

“Why does everyone love to hate on Drake? Smh,” another platform user said.

During the viral moment, Conan O’Brien also said not to worry about his joke about Drizzy as he was “lawyer-ed up.”

“Wow, unbelievable. Time to sue,” an X user said.

“Everyone using Drake for engagement,” another internet user said.

“Keep em coming… UMG definitely losing this case,” another platform user said.

Conan O’Brien takes aim at Demi Moore, Karla Sofía Gascón and other A-listers on Oscars night

Conan O’Brien kicked off the awards ceremony by making jokes about multiple films and stars. While commenting on Demi Moore’s body in The Substance, the 61-year-old television host said:

“Hi Demi. How are you? That was weird, Yeah, awkward. I’m missing some car keys.”

He then aimed at Karla Sofía Gascón, who caused a stir online over her resurfaced offensive social media posts. While addressing the same, O’Brien said onstage:

“Little fact for you: ‘Anora’ uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.”

O’Brien then mimicked the publicist by saying in a loud-pitched voice:

“You tweeted WHAT?!”

It appeared as if the actress was in on the joke, as she sat while making praying hands when the camera panned towards her. O’Brien ended his joke by saying:

“Karla, if you’re going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

O’Brien also took aim at Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet by saying:

“Bob Dylan wanted to be here tonight, but not that badly.”

Chalamet scored a nomination for the Best Actor Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Conan O’Brien received mixed reactions for his hosting, with some being pleased with his on-stage remarks while others found them cringe.

