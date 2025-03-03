 "The John Fetterman of Hollywood" — Internet reacts to Adam Sandler attending the Oscars in a sweatshirt and shorts 

While all celebrities are known to dress up for the Oscars, the one outfit that stood out at the award ceremony this year was Adam Sandler's. A picture of the Hustle actor dressed in a light blue hoodie (with its hood covering his head), paired with basketball shorts in a darker shade.

A tweet by @CinemaTweets1 showing Sandler in the outfit has since gone viral, receiving over 1 million views, 22K likes, and 2K retweets on the social media platform, as of this writing.

"The John Fetterman of Hollywood," a netizen wrote.

The comment refers to the dressing style of John Fetterman, the US Senator from Pennsylvania, who is recognized widely for wearing casual clothes— especially shorts— to work, in place of a suit, as other senators do.

Some netizens claimed that Adam Sandler was dressed for comfort and was "a true icon."

"Adam is definitely comfier than everyone at the Oscars. Hes living the dream," commented an X user.

"Adam Sandler seems like he's one of the best people in Hollywood. I love how he has so many of his friends in his movies. Everyone looks like they're having a great time," added another.

"Adam Sandler treating the Oscars like a quick run to 7-Eleven. A true icon," wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others called his "unpredictable" outfit "beautiful," claiming that Fetterman would approve of it.

"Where’s your suit?" replied a fourth user.

"What we call unpredictable, beautiful," posted a fifth one.

"John Fetterman approves this fit," commented a sixth netizen.

"He is simple and humble," wrote a seventh user.

As Adam Sandler made his way inside the Dolby Theatre, he was also late, which led to him interrupting the opening monologue of Conan O'Brien at the ceremony.

Adam Sandler said he didn't care about what he wore

As Sandler made his way to his seat, O'Brien posed a question for the Sandy Wexler actor, asking him about his outfit:

"Adam, what are you wearing? You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 am."

Responding to the host's question, Sandler said:

"Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up. I like the way I look. Because I’m a good person. I don’t care about what I wear and what I don’t wear. My snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front my peers!"

O'Brien immediately apologized to Adam Sandler after hearing his response, saying: "Adam, I apologize, I didn't mean it." But the Funny People actor didn't appear to be in a forgiving mood, saying:

"I'm going. I'm gonna... off I go. Yeah, I'm leaving. I have to. It's not you, it's him. He's the one... You caused it. You are all welcome to join me for a game of 5-5 basketball tonight at midnight."

Before making his exit, Sandler also walked to the seat of Timothee Chalamet— who was dressed in a pale lemon yellow suit— hugging him and saying, "Chalamet," showing his appreciation for the younger actor.

Timothee Chalamet, who arrived with his rumored girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, at the Oscars on Sunday, is nominated for the award of Best Actor in A Leading Role for his 2024 biopic, A Complete Unknown. The musical drama portrays the life and career of the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

While the winner in the category is yet to be announced as of this writing, Chalamet is in the running against Adrien Brody from The Brutalist, Ralph Fiennes from Conclave, Sebastian Stan from The Apprentice, and Colman Domingo from Sing Sing.

