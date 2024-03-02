“Interesting, but not true”: Internet slams Adam Sandler for comparing Taylor Swift’s cultural impact to The Beatles

Adam Sandler, the American actor and comedian, got under some hot waters after comparing Taylor Swift with the Beatles. He also admitted getting a little “jumpy” when he sees her because he gets star-struck.

The 57-year-old recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Adam specifically mentioned how people knew all of Taylor's songs much like people did with the Beatles' songs in the past, as per Fox News. He said,

"People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, fucking, so many smash hits. There’s not a word my kids don’t know. I know them too, by the way, but they know them inside and out. But remember The Beatles… every single song on the record you knew — that’s Taylor Swift too. There’s not a song you skip. You go, Oh that one’s pretty cool."

Adam Sandler has two children with his wife, Jackie, 17-year-old Sadie, and 15-year-old Sunny, per Hollywood Life.

Some netizens agreed with Adam's statement. However, others were outraged and disagreed with the comparison with The Beatles.

Adam Sandler admits Taylor Swift makes him nervous as he compares the singer to The Beatles

Adam Sandler admitted to being a Swiftie in a new SiriusXM interview with Conon Gray. He revealed that he gets nervous around the pop star because she means a lot to his children.

Sandler's daughters, Sadie and Sunny, have taken their father to concerts and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie premiere, as per People. Given that both Adam Sandler and Swift are both high-profile celebrities, they often meet each other at events. The actor spoke about his experiences meeting the artist in the interview with Conan O’Brien. He said,

"Taylor Swift because of what she means to my kids, I get a little f—ing jumpy, because I don’t want to blow it for my kids. I talk a little too loud. I don’t act as cool as I can."

"I can see that,” Conan responded to his statement, noting how famous Swift has become. I mean, she’s this whole other level now." Sandler added that it is the same as him remembering every word of The Beatles' songs and his daughters knowing all of Taylor's.

The conversation revolved around Taylor Swift's new accomplishments compared to The Beatles. She has broken multiple records set by the band in recent years. In July 2023, the singer matched one of the band's most impressive records, having three songs from three different albums within the Billboard Hot 100, as per The New York Post.

The record sparked a debate amongst netizens who had varied thoughts about Taylor's impact and whether she has surpassed the legendary band. With Adam Sandler's take, some fans went on social media to express their displeasure.

Some netizens agreed with Adam's assessment of the two artists.

In February 1964, The Beatles accomplished the accolade with their hit songs. I Want To Hold Your Hand from Meet The Beatles hit the No. 1 spot. She Loves You from The Beatles’ Second Album was at No. 2, and finally, Please Please Me from Introducing… The Beatles landed at No. 6, as per Fox News.

Taylor broke the record with three of her songs, I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) from the album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at No. 5, Cruel Summer from Lover at No. 9, and Karma from Midnights at No. 10 in July 2023, as per Forbes.