Spaceman: Adam Sandler's Netflix film receives first look 

Adam Sandler’s upcoming sci-fi drama Spaceman has finally received a first look. This film, which marks another anticipated collaboration between Sandler and Netflix, is set to release on the streaming giant on March 1, 2024.

Chernobyl (2019) fame and Primetime Emmy Award winner Johan Renck added his directorial vision to Spaceman, with Sandler starring in the lead role. The Netflix film also stars Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini in prominent roles.

Spaceman is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař, which has been adapted into a screenplay penned by Colby Day. Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Timothy Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva bankrolled this space drama.

Spaceman features Adam Sandler as an astronaut

The 25 seconds of first look provide a glimpse of Sandler donning the boots of an astronaut. The video opens by featuring the actor wandering in the woods in a spacesuit. The first look also showcases Sandler saying,

“Just like you, I fled my planet. Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found you.”

Sharing the film’s synopsis on X (formerly Twitter), Netflix revealed that Adam Sandler will play the role of an astronaut who, upon returning to Earth, realizes that “the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him.”

“An astronaut realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious ancient creature (Paul Dano) he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship.”

Talking about Sandler's performance, director Renck told TUDUM by Netflix that he wanted a performance from Sandler that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler everyone knows.

“I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know. I don’t think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he’s very intelligent, really smart, profound,” Renck said.

Spaceman isn’t the first team-up between Sandler and Netflix. The actor also collaborated with the streaming giant for The Ridiculous 6 (2015), The Do-Over (2016), The Week Of (2018), Sandy Wexler (2017), Murder Mystery (2019), Murder Mystery 2 (2023), Hubie Halloween (2020), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017), Hustle (2022), Uncut Gems (2019), and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023).