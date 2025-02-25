Timothée Chalamet walks the Red Carpet without Kylie amid her personal tragedy

Timothée Chalamet has taken the awards season by storm this year with his biographical drama A Complete Unknown. Recently, he won the award for Best Actor at the SAG Awards 2025. He walked the Red Carpet alone and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner was notably missing from the event.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have appeared together at several events in the past year. Although they did not walk the Red Carpet together at the Golden Globes 2025, Jenner was seated inside the venue beside Chalamet. However, the recent passing of her friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero seems to have kept the mother of two from showing up for her boyfriend.

Guerrero had been working as Jenner's hairstylist for a long time and they often posted pictures together on their Instagram accounts. His family announced the news of his untimely passing on February 22, 2025. The SAG Awards 2025 took place on February 23, 2025, when Timothée Chalamet had his first major win.

Timothée Chalamet's mother replaced Kylie Jenner as the star's date at the SAG Awards 2025

Timothée Chalamet and his mother at 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

According to a Daily Mail article dated February 23, 2025, Timothée Chalamet walked the Red Carpet for the SAG Awards 2025 solo. During the event, his mother Nicole Flender, a former Broadway dancer who now works as a New York real estate agent, was seated beside him at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Timothée Chalamet gained fame with Call Me by Your Name (2017) and has starred in Dune, Little Women, and Wonka. His SAG Award for A Complete Unknown is his first major acting win. He has also received two Oscar and two SAG nominations.

During his SNL monologue on the January 25 episode of the show, he joked about having lost his major acting nominations to his competitors. Luckily, that has changed now as he has won his first SAG Award. He was nominated for the award alongside Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Daniel Craig (Queer).

Kylie Jenner's longtime friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero has passed away at the age of 34

Jesus Guerrero (Image via Instagram/jesushair)

On Saturday, February 22, celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero was confirmed dead at 34 on a GoFundMe page started by his younger sister Gris Guerrero. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. The page's description read:

"Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly."

It further read:

"Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe."

Besides Kylie Jenner, he also worked with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian Additionally, he also styled Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Demi Moore, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Charli XCX, Katy Perry, and Camila Cabello.

