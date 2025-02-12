When can you watch the 2025 SAG Awards? Details explored

The 2025 SAG Awards is scheduled for February 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. This occasion honors exceptional works in film and television, acknowledging both individual and group accomplishments in a range of categories. The SAG Awards are seen as a key predictor of achievements at the Academy Awards because they emphasize performances.

For the second year in a row, the 2025 SAG Awards will be broadcast solely on Netflix, allowing a worldwide audience to access it. The awards will be presented by Kristen Bell, who also served as the host in 2018. This signifies an ongoing collaboration between SAG-AFTRA and Netflix, after their agreement to stream the ceremony live on the platform.

Audiences can stream the 2025 SAG Awards live on Netflix at the designated time for their regions. The event will showcase appearances by industry experts and several of Hollywood's most prominent figures.

When can you watch the 2025 SAG Awards? Exact dates and times for all regions

The 2025 SAG Awards will be streamed live at the following times across different regions:

Region Date and Time Los Angeles (PST) February 23, 2025, 5:00 PM New York (EST) February 23, 2025, 8:00 PM London (GMT) February 24, 2025, 1:00 AM Paris (CET) February 24, 2025, 2:00 AM Mumbai (IST) February 24, 2025, 6:30 AM Tokyo (JST) February 24, 2025, 10:00 AM Sydney (AEDT) February 24, 2025, 12:00 PM

2025 SAG Awards will be accessible only to Netflix subscribers around the globe. Anyone wishing to view the event live must have a current Netflix subscription.

For those wanting to revisit previous ceremonies, the 2024 SAG Awards can still be found on Netflix. Currently, there are no updates about their elimination from the platform.

2025 SAG Awards Major Nominations

Some of the key nominations for the 2025 SAG Awards include:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

2024 SAG Awards winners

Below is a list of major winners from the 2024 SAG Awards:

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture : Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture : Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture : Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture : Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Cast in a Motion Picture : Oppenheimer

: Oppenheimer Male Actor in a Drama Series : Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us Female Actor in a Drama Series : Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Ensemble in a Drama Series : Succession

: Succession Male Actor in a Comedy Series : Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Female Actor in a Comedy Series : Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Ensemble in a Comedy Series : The Bear

: The Bear Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series : Steven Yeun, BEEF

: Steven Yeun, BEEF Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series : Ali Wong, BEEF

: Ali Wong, BEEF Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture : Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series : The Last of Us

: The Last of Us Lifetime Achievement Award: Barbra Streisand

The 2025 SAG Awards will honor outstanding performances in both film and television. The event will be streamed live on Netflix on February 23, 2025, for viewers around the globe. Fans can view the event at the allocated time in their specific areas.

For additional updates and announcements, viewers can visit the official 2025 SAG Awards site.

