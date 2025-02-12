When can you watch the 2025 SAG Awards? Details explored

The 2025 SAG Awards is scheduled for February 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. This occasion honors exceptional works in film and television, acknowledging both individual and group accomplishments in a range of categories. The SAG Awards are seen as a key predictor of achievements at the Academy Awards because they emphasize performances.
For the second year in a row, the 2025 SAG Awards will be broadcast solely on Netflix, allowing a worldwide audience to access it. The awards will be presented by Kristen Bell, who also served as the host in 2018. This signifies an ongoing collaboration between SAG-AFTRA and Netflix, after their agreement to stream the ceremony live on the platform.
Audiences can stream the 2025 SAG Awards live on Netflix at the designated time for their regions. The event will showcase appearances by industry experts and several of Hollywood's most prominent figures.
When can you watch the 2025 SAG Awards? Exact dates and times for all regions
The 2025 SAG Awards will be streamed live at the following times across different regions:
2025 SAG Awards will be accessible only to Netflix subscribers around the globe. Anyone wishing to view the event live must have a current Netflix subscription.
For those wanting to revisit previous ceremonies, the 2024 SAG Awards can still be found on Netflix. Currently, there are no updates about their elimination from the platform.
2025 SAG Awards Major Nominations
Some of the key nominations for the 2025 SAG Awards include:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
2024 SAG Awards winners
Below is a list of major winners from the 2024 SAG Awards:
- Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Cast in a Motion Picture: Oppenheimer
- Male Actor in a Drama Series: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Female Actor in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession
- Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Bear
- Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Steven Yeun, BEEF
- Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Ali Wong, BEEF
- Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: The Last of Us
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Barbra Streisand
The 2025 SAG Awards will honor outstanding performances in both film and television. The event will be streamed live on Netflix on February 23, 2025, for viewers around the globe. Fans can view the event at the allocated time in their specific areas.
For additional updates and announcements, viewers can visit the official 2025 SAG Awards site.
