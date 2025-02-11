Dexter: Original Sin episode 9 sparks mystery with unexpected Tyler The Creator Easter egg

The crime drama and mystery television series Dexter: Original Sin continues with unique twists. The show picked up where Dexter: New Blood left off and aired on Paramount+ with Showtime on December 13, 2024.

This show is set in 1991, fifteen years before the first Dexter show, and looks into Dexter Morgan's past. Fans have been anticipating episode 10, Code Blues, which is set to arrive on February 14, 2025.

Audiences found a strange Easter egg in the previous episode, Blood Drive, which differed from the usual, subtle callbacks. In an early 1970s flashback scene, a logo from Tyler, The Creator's 2024 album Chromakopia, appears out of the blue.

Fans of Dexter: Original Sin have been left wondering how and why this modern reference appeared in a show about the past and have taken to social media to discuss this incident.

Dexter: Original Sin episode 9 unveils a surprising Tyler the Creator Easter Egg

Where did the logo appear?

A flashback scene of Dexter: Original Sin (Episode 9, Blood Drive) features Chromakopia's logo on a green shipping container. Harry Morgan and Miami Metro police search for Laura Moser's murder container in the 1970s.

The green container is crucial to the scene, and the logo's modern, out-of-place appearance suggests it was added deliberately, likely via CGI. Fans suspected an Easter egg or reference to Tyler, The Creator's album and a promotional campaign featuring large green shipping containers.

The connection: Tyler’s Chromakopia and the flashback scene

Due to its precise placement in a 1970s scene before the artist's album release, fans believe Chromakopia's logo is an Easter egg. For its modern design, some believe the logo is a subtle tribute to the rapper.

The green shipping container may seem like an odd link to a modern artist in the flashback. But fans have identified that it looks similar to the artist's trucks that traveled across the U.S. in 2024 as part of the album's marketing campaign.

The truck's design choice seems questionable with the show's 1970s setting and modern logo in a flashback scene. The design matches the episode's container, suggesting that the show's creators were Tyler, The Creator fans or wanted to incorporate a playful, anachronistic reference to modern pop culture into the show's tone.

Tyler, The Creator has not confirmed a partnership with Showtime, but the shipping container's resemblance to Chromakopia's promotional campaign suggests an intentional reference or hidden collaboration.

The subtlety of the Easter egg is perhaps what makes it so effective. Dexter has been known for its well-crafted nods to previous series elements, but this is one of the most puzzling. While some viewers may dismiss it as a mistake, others are intrigued by the possibility of more happening behind the scenes.

Season 1 finale Dexter: Original Sin episode 10 is set to pick up immediately after episode 9 with Dexter tailing Spencer and will premiere on February 14, 2025.

