DGA Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The DGA Awards 2025 was celebrated on February 8, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The Directors Guild of America put on this important event to honor the best directors in movies and TV shows.

Hosted by Judd Apatow, the 77th DGA Awards had a huge range of talent from both well-known and up-and-coming filmmakers. The most anticipated part of the night was when Sean Baker won the top award for his movie Anora.

With directors like James Mangold and Jacques Audiard among the nominees, the competition in the main categories was intense. On the television side, Shōgun and Ripley stood out with impressive wins.

The DGA honored exceptional work in television, documentaries, and commercials in addition to the film categories. A wide variety of storytelling, from dramatic series to special programming, was displayed by the winners in different fields. The full list of DGA Awards 2025 winners is available here.

Full list of winners at the DGA Awards 2025

Theatrical Feature Film

Sean Baker – Anora

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Olivia Kavanaugh

First Assistant Director: Liza Mann

Second Assistant Director: Sofía Blanco

Second Second Assistant Director: Steve Coleman

Location Manager: Ross Brodar

Michael Apted First-Time Theatrical Feature Film

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Kenneth Yu

First Assistant Director: James Roque

Second Assistant Director: Jonathan M. Warren

Second Second Assistant Director: Thalia Skaleris

Additional Second Assistant Director: Zachery Scherer

Location Manager: Batou Chandler

Documentary

Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev – Porcelain War

Dramatic Series

Frederick E.O. Toye – Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”

Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello – Hacks, “Bulletproof”

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chris R. Robinson

First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares

Second Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann

Additional Second Assistant Director: Chalis Romero

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Liz Patrick – Saturday Night Live, “John Mulaney / Chappell Roan”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Beth McCarthy-Miller – The Roast of Tom Brady

Reality Programs

Neil DeGroot – Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, “The Cliffs of Ireland”

Children’s Programs

Amber Sealey – Out of My Mind

Commercials

Andreas Nilsson – Board Game, Hennessy

Other Notable Winners

Ang Lee received the Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his career in filmmaking.

Sean Baker takes the top honor for Anora

NEON DGA Awards Pre-Reception (Source: Getty)

Sean Baker received the highest honor at the 2025 DGA Awards for his work directing Anora. Although Baker has already received praise from critics for his work, this victory for Anora cemented his standing in Hollywood.

The film, which has received praise for its emotional depth and unvarnished storytelling, tells a complicated story that defies conventional filmmaking methods. It was a climactic moment for Baker, who thanked his cast and crew, especially star Mikey Madison, for their support. Baker also conveyed his astonishment at the acknowledgment and his sincere appreciation in his acceptance speech.

Anora's victory is evidence of his foresight and perseverance. In addition to receiving recognition at the DGA Awards, Anora also won Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards the previous evening. Baker's victory at the DGA solidifies his position as a leading candidate for the next Academy Awards.

The movie's success was greatly influenced by Baker's directing crew, which included important individuals like Olivia Kavanaugh, the Unit Production Manager. The victory was a celebration of the teamwork that went into making Anora as well as a personal victory for Baker. His appreciation of the team's efforts highlights teamwork as important to the filmmaking process.

Sean Baker’s victory for Anora and RaMell Ross’s win for Nickel Boys were among the standout moments of the evening. Television productions like Shōgun and Hacks also garnered significant recognition.

The evening reflected the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. With many of these winners likely to be contenders at the Oscars, the DGA Awards 2025 proved to be a crucial event in the lead-up to the Academy Awards.

