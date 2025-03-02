Is Shingles fatal? Harrison Ford steps down from Oscars 2025 presenting duties after diagnosis

Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford has recently been diagnosed with Shingles. Due to this, he won't be presenting at the Academy Awards this Sunday, March 9. According to the March 1 report of Entertainment Weekly, Harrison Ford is recovering.

It further said that Harrison Ford is doing okay after being diagnosed with shingles on Friday, February 28. Previously, Harrison Ford was seen at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2025 on February 23.

On Wednesday, February 26, Harrison Ford was revealed as one of the presenters joining the Academy Awards 2025. He was supposed to be presenting alongside other famous actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Dave Bautista, Margaret Qualley, Andrew Garfield, Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler, Alba Rohrwacher, and Zoe Saldaña,

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. As per Health Line's report, although it can be unpleasant, Shingles is not life-threatening for people in generally good condition. Additionally, although uncommon, some patients may experience life-threatening consequences, including infections.

More about shingles, as Harrison Ford will not present at the Academy Awards 2025

As per Mayo Clinic, shingles can happen anywhere on the body, including the neck, chest, or back. Usually, it resembles a single band of blisters that encircles the chest on either the left or right side.

The varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox, is the cause of shingles. After chickenpox, the virus remains in the patient's body and may reactivate as shingles years later.

Shingles is not regarded as a serious medical problem. The majority of Shingles patients heal and return to their regular activities. As per the Healthline report, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases claimed that one in three Americans gets Shingles at some point in their lives.

In certain individuals, shingles may result in harmful side effects, and severe cases may even be lethal. Individuals with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, those with compromised immune systems due to certain drugs, cancer, HIV, or organ transplants, and those over 65 may be at higher risk for consequences from this condition.

Additionally, antiviral drugs may be necessary for pregnant women who have shingles in order to prevent complications. However, it is unlikely that the infant will have Shingles. Nevertheless, if a person suspects of having Shingles, it's still important to consult a medical expert.

Complications from shingles may be more likely if treatment is not received. Early treatment might lessen the duration and intensity of the condition. However, they work best when taken as soon as the rash starts.

When Shingles is identified, antiviral medicine is advised as the initial course of treatment. One can prevent chickenpox and Shingles by getting vaccinated against varicella. Getting the Shingles vaccine can help stop the virus from coming back, even if they have already had Shingles.

Moreover, if the rash and pain are close to an eye, they need to consult their doctor right away. This is because the disease has the potential to cause irreversible eye damage if treatment is not received in time.

Additionally, Shingles is not contagious, as other people can not contract it from someone diagnosed with it. Direct contact with the shingles rash's open sores could spread to others. However, once infected, the person will have chickenpox instead of Shingles.

In order to protect others, an infected person, like Harrison Ford, should stay away from those who haven't received the chickenpox vaccine or the shingles vaccine. This includes infants, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.

On the other hand, Harrison Ford's representatives have yet to issue an official statement despite the actor's positive health update.

