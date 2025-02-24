“Ron when harry drags him to events” — Netizens react to Jessica Williams playfully rebuking Harrison Ford for eating a cracker during her speech

Jessica Williams playfully rebuked Harrison Ford at the 2025 SAG Awards on February 23. According to a People report, as Williams was giving the SAG Awards' "I Am an Actor" speech, Harrison Ford, sitting behind her, was seen eating crackers provided to the actors.

Ad

The sudden snacking caught the actress off guard as she paused momentarily, laughed, and then rebuked the actor by telling him to turn away from the camera while eating. She said:

"Los Angeles is known as the city of dreams and sure enough, all of my dreams have come true here, from my dream of preparing... I told him to turn away! Don't look!"

Ad

The clip was uploaded on X by user @DiscussingFilm and has gone viral on the social media app.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@hpwrbowdm) retweeted the clip and compared it to Harry Potter franchise characters, saying Harrison Ford acted like Ron Weasely and Jessica Williams acted like Harry Potter. They wrote:

"Ron when harry drags him to events."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Most netizens found the clip funny. One netizen (@jiggedy) praised the actor's comic timing by claiming Ford did it intentionally. Another (@Jayrane98) wished the actor had worked in more comedic movies.

"He clearly knew he was on camera the whole time and was trolling her, playing the character of “clueless old man.” Evidenced by her comments toward him and then him laughing with her at the end," a netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"I’ve barely started watched Harrison ford in about like five projects and I absolutely loved him in every single one of them. Truly an incredible actor," another netizen wrote.

"They played it off very well. Ford should’ve done more comedies for real," another X user wrote.

"That’s so funny how he slowly puts it back down," another netizen wrote.

Ad

Few netizens found the clip to be "cringe." One netizen (@Gooboberti) criticized the actor's attitude, calling him "bored, tired, and cranky."

"Some actors just don't care, and we glamorize them for it. Think about how many times Ford has been interviewed, where he makes it seem like he hates acting, he hates Star Wars, he hates superfans. He's bored, tired, and cranky," a netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"These audience participation / immersion etc, at award shows, just cringe. Wish more background audience members would roll their eyes or just ignore these intros," another netizen wrote.

Harrison Ford was nominated at the SAG Awards

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals - Image via Getty

The 82-year-old actor was nominated at the 2025 SAG Awards for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series category for his performance in Shrinking. He was nominated along with Adam Brody, Ted Danson, Martin Short, and Jeremy Allen White, but he lost to Martin Short.

Ad

Harrison Ford's comedy-drama series Shrinking received another nomination for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. However, Only Murders in the Building won the award.

According to Variety's December 4, 2023 report, Harrison Ford appeared at the SAG-AFTRA nomination committee Q&A event and talked about playing the role of a senior therapist in Shrinking. He said:

"This mixture of comedy and pathos and really emotional stuff, it gives you a sense of responsibility for the things you’re communicating and how you’re communicating. I think that that shows up on screen, and it shows up in the work these people do every day and how they do it."

Ad

He continued, saying that while acting in Shrinking, he realized this is the acting he has always wanted to do but has never had the opportunity. Ford said:

"I had never done anything like this before, and it was like suddenly recognizing what I’ve always wanted [acting] to be."

The comedy-drama series Shrinking stars Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. It is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback