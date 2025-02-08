"My fav nonproblematic couple" - Netizens react to Adam Brody's heartwarming shoutout to wife Leighton Meester at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Actor Adam Brody recently gave a shoutout to wife Leighton Meester at the Critics Choice Awards. The Gilmore Girl alum won an award for the best actor in a comedy series (Nobody Wants This) during the ceremony that was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Friday, February 7, 2025.

After accepting the award, Brody, towards the end of his speech, stated:

"My darling, darling, darling wife, Leighton, thank you. Thank you for sharing this life with me, and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. [I] love you with all my heart."

The camera then panned to Meester, who could be seen getting teary-eyed.

As clips of Adam Brody's speech went viral, internet users were quick to react.

"My fav nonproblematic couple," one stated.

Netizens continued to praise their relationship. Here are some comments seen on X:

"Their love feels like something straight out of a rom-com. Manifesting this energy in my life," one user said.

Such a great relationship everyone should strive for. Amazing!" another added.

"It’s them and tomdaya spearheading the 'maybe straight people are ok' movement," a person noted.

Others referenced the two characters played by the couple, Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen from Gossip Girl and The O.C. respectively, and gushed over them.

"Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen really gave us the greatest love story after the credits rolled," a fan commented.

"This gilmore girls and gossip girls crossover," another reacted.

"Ahh Seth & Blair. Very cute," a user added.

"Can't wait to run it back with you guys in a few weeks"—Adam Brody about his role in Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody beat fellow nominees Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher), David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical), Steve Martin (Only Murders in The Building), Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows), and Martin Short (Only Murders in The Building) for the award, winning the Critics Choice Award for his work on Nobody Wants This.

During his acceptance speech, the actor praised his co-star Kristen Bell's acting prowess and thanked her for her kindness. He also expressed his gratitude to the show's creator, Erin Foster, adding:

"We had the immense pleasure of filming this in Los Angeles. Can't wait to run it back with you guys in a few weeks."

Adam Brody plays rabbi Noah Roklov on Nobody Wants This. The show centers around the unconventional relationship between Roklov and an outspoken, agnostic podcast host, Joanne (played by Bell).

Reflecting on getting the opportunity to play the character, Adam Brody told The Hollywood Reporter (October 2024):

"I wanted it. I only got the first episode of the script but I thought it was charming, and a fun role that felt both comfortable and a familiar, fun place to play. At the same time, the character being a rabbi meant that it had this whole other side to it. I had a lot to learn and study so that I could do an actorly thing with it."

At one point during his speech on Friday, Brody's wife, Leighton Meester, blew him a kiss, which he quickly returned. According to People Magazine, Brody met Meester when they were shooting the comedy drama The Oranges in 2010.

They got engaged in November 2013 and married in a private ceremony in February 2014. They share two children, daughter Arlo, and a son whose name has not been made public.

Nobody Wants This is available to stream on Netflix.

