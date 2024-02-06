What are the symptoms of Stomach cancer? Details explored as veteran country musician Toby Keith succumbs to illness 

Country singer Toby Keith had been struggling with stomach cancer and succumbed to it on February 5, 2024. The singer-songwriter was 62 when he died. He had been struggling with stomach cancer since the end of 2021. A post made by his family on X stated:

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5 surrounded by his family, the statement read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

A report by CNN said that Toby Keith was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, and he passed away peacefully in his sleep. This was also stated on Toby Keith’s official website as his family requested that people respect their family during the time of mourning. The renowned country singer is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and three children.

Symptoms of stomach cancer explored as singer-songwriter Toby Keith succumbs to it after a three-year battle

Toby Keith has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. He established himself as one of the best country singers of this generation. After an intense battle with stomach cancer, Toby Keith died in his sleep at just 62.

Cancer is one of the most dreaded diseases in the world as it takes a massive toll on the body, and the symptoms are difficult to understand in the early stages of the disease. Stomach cancer happens when there is an unprecedented growth of cells in the stomach. As per Mayo Clinic, some telling signs of stomach cancer in the early stages could be indigestion and pain in the upper part of the stomach.

The symptoms of stomach cancer only show in the latter stages of the disease, where the affected person may experience extreme tiredness, a sudden loss in weight, vomiting blood, and having black stool, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The cancer can also spread to other parts of the body and be classified as metastatic stomach cancer. The symptoms of this may include lumps that are felt through the skin, yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes (if it has spread to the liver), and a swollen belly due to an accumulation of fluid.

He first announced his battle with stomach cancer back in June 2022, when he had already started treatment for it. He announced through a post on Instagram that he had been struggling with it for six months and received chemotherapy and radiation for the same.

He spoke about his condition when attending the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023. He said:

"Cancer is a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today"

He was positive in his battle with the disease, as he had also announced shows in December 2023. It marked the return of the singer following his diagnosis. He posted a video on YouTube announcing his tour where he said:

"Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It’s been a while. You know what I’ve been doing — been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty’s riding shotgun. He’s letting me drive for some reason, but we’re making a big announcement"

He added:

"I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas.It’ll be my first two shows. They’re kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again."

Country music fans mourn the loss of Toby Keith, who touched many people with hit songs like Red Solo Cup and Wish I Didn't Know Now.