Toby Keith net worth: Fortune explored as Country legend dies of stomach cancer aged 62 

Singer Toby Keith unexpectedly passed away after a long struggle with stomach cancer on February 5, 2024. He was 62 years old at the time of his death and had released around 21 albums over the years. Keith's net worth was $400 million, which was a result of his successful career, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

CNN states that the artist's demise was also announced on his official website, stating that he was surrounded by his family members. The statement additionally requested everyone to respect the privacy of his family as they mourn the loss.

Keith's social media pages also featured the same statement, and the comments section was flooded with tributes from his fans. People described him as one of the best singers, and others recalled his flawless performances on stage.

Toby Keith had been fighting stomach cancer for around three years, and he shared updates regarding his health condition through Instagram. He also revealed in June 2022 that he was getting treated for the cancer and waiting to spend time with his family members.

In September last year, he addressed his condition while appearing at the People's Choice Country Awards. According to ABC News, he said:

"You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today."

Toby Keith accumulated a lot of wealth due to his involvement in various business deals

Toby Keith collaborated with multiple brands throughout his career, and he soon gained recognition as an entrepreneur. CelebrityNetWorth states that casino owner Don Marrandino once launched a Toby Keith-themed restaurant called I Love This Bar and Grill inside his casino. The restaurant had earned a lot of profits by 2004.

In 2011, Toby launched a company called Wild Shot, which had a wide collection of Mezcal. The company continues to earn profits of around $100 million every year.

Furthermore, his record contracts helped him earn the majority of his fortune which included music royalties and brand endorsements. The deal for his self-titled debut album was finalized for around $20,000, and he earned almost $10,000 from his performances at various events.

Keith's first album also managed to grab the 99th spot on the US Billboard 200, along with other charts. His second album, Boomtown, also received a similar response and he released more projects for the next few years.

His last album, titled Peso in My Pocket, was released in 2021. Toby's compilation albums alongside singles such as American Soldier and Lost You Anyway, also received a positive response. He was featured in two films – Broken Bridges and Beer for My Horses.