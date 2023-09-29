How sick is Toby Keith? Stomach cancer prognosis explored as country icon provides update on health battle

Toby Keith, who recently won the Country Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards 2023, has been battling stomach cancer since 2021. He gave an update on his condition during his appearance at the award ceremony on September 28, 2023.

According to Parade, Keith has continued to perform multiple times this year despite his health issues. Speaking to the E! News on Thursday night, he said:

"I've walked some dark hallways. Almighty's riding shotgun. But I feel pretty good, you know? You have good days and bad days. It's a little bit of a roller coaster. I'm doing a lot better than I was this time last year."

He thanked his family members for their support and stated:

"A lot of people go in and make a career like this of 30 years. Most of all. I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do. Have a wonderful evening, thank you!"

People magazine reported that Toby performed on his single Don't Let the Old Man In, which was released in 2019. This also marked his first performance following his stomach cancer diagnosis.

Toby Keith continues getting treatment for his stomach cancer

Hollywood Life states that Toby Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021 but he remained silent regarding the same until last year. He even canceled his Country Comes to Town tour because of it. Keith announced his diagnosis with an Instagram post in June 2022 where he wrote:

"So far, so food, I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. – T."

During his appearance on the CMT Hot 20 Countdown, Keith said that his recovery would take some time and he was still feeling weak. A few days before the interview, he posted a picture on Instagram with a young girl, also a cancer patient. He requested everyone to make donations to the OK Kids Korral.

According to Hollywood Life, he also performed at the Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in November 2022. He performed on a few of his popular singles like I Love This Bar and Sweet Home Alabama.

He also hosted the annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Tournament this year and gave an update about his treatment while speaking to The Oklahoman.

"I'm about another eight weeks from my last scan. So I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less. And I've only got one that's shown up."

Mayo Clinic states that stomach cancer refers to the growth of cells that begin in the stomach. It can be treated if the cancer is only in the stomach and it is usually discovered when the disease takes a turn for the worse.

Toby Keith has released 21 albums so far in his successful career. His latest album, Peso in My Pocket, was released in 2021 and it remained on top of the Billboard chart.