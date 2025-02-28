DJ Akademiks claims Drake and Partynextdoor's $$$4U has received no radio play so far is due to Drizzy's issues with UMG 

Popular hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks has sparked debate with claims that Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's latest album has not received radio play due to tensions between the Canadian rapper and Universal Music Group (UMG).

On February 28, 2025, the Jamaican-American podcaster, whose real name is Livingston Allen, took to his X account and penned a post regarding Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's new album Some $exy $ongs 4 U.

In the post, the DJ claimed that the rappers' album will not be receiving as much radio coverage as usually the albums do, due to the recent legal battle between Drake and UMG.

"The reason why $$$4U by Drake and Partynextdoor received no radio play so far is because of Drakes issues at UMG," DJ wrote.

The lawsuit tension highlighted by Akademiks stems from 2024 Thanks Giving when Drake alleged the record label unlawfully boosted fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar's song Not Like Us.

DJ Akademiks points to the UMG rift as a reason for the lack of Some $exy $ongs 4 U radio promotion

On Friday, February 28, 2025, DJ Akademiks shared a post on X reflecting on Drake and PARTNEXTDOOR's new album Some $exy $ongs 4 U, claiming that the album will not get radio promotion. He also noted that despite being a high-caliber album, only two of the songs from the album will be promoted.

In his post, DJ suggested that the album was released under two record labels, out of which one is the subsidiary record label of Universal Music Group which Drake has a legal battle with.

"How the album was released under 2 labels, Republic (which is UMG, who Drake is suing) and Santa Anna Group, and which labels get to promote the singles. A deal has been worked out to resolve these issues," DJ wrote.

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks claimed on X that Gimme a Hug will be promoted by Republic Records, the UMG subsidiary, and Santa Anna Group will promote Somebody Loves Me.

He further claimed that the record labels have inside deals with the radio(s) and suggested that this is how the music industry "eats off" the Canadian rapper.

"Only 2 songs from the album will be promoted on radio... Labels have deals with radio stations and a deal between the two had to be negotiated before Drake received any airplay. This is how everybody gets to eat off Drake," DJ concluded.

On February 26, 2025, DJ Akademiks posted on X about the song Nokia from the newly released album. He shared a Twitch clip, saying music insiders predicted it could become a Top 5 hit. It later reached the Billboard Top 10.

However, right after speaking about the Nokia, it dropped to #13 on the list with DJ accusing UMG of the manipulation.

"So I think that 'Nokia' song, I think this is going to be a top 5 song. If this song don't go top 5, that's UMG," DJ said.

As of now, neither Drake nor Universal Music Group has reflected on the DJ's claims. Also, DJ Akademiks has not yet shared any evidence to support his claims.

