"Bro folded before Tory even heard the track" — Internet reacts as PartyNextDoor says there are no issues with Tory Lanez after dissing rapper

PartyNextDoor recently took to his Instagram Story to dispel any notions of a feud between him and fellow Canadian artist Tory Lanez. For the unversed, Tory Lanez, who is currently incarcerated for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, revealed through a phone call from prison that he plans to release a new album in 2025. He cited the success of PartyNextDoor's collaborative album with Drake, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, as his inspiration.

Following this, PartyNextDoor previewed an unreleased snippet dissing Lanez during a recent Instagram Live session. On February 27, 2025, PartyNextDoor admitted that he was wrong for releasing the diss aimed at Lanez, claiming that he heard Lanez's comments from a third party and hadn't listened to them himself.

"I was told about what you said without hearing your video for myself. You didnt say anything that I wouldn't say myself, now that I seen it I was wrong. City is stronger together," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Party's latest update left fans confused. Many people trolled the Canadian singer for backtracking on his diss, with one user commenting on X:

"Bro folded before Tory even heard the track lol. he knew Tory was gon smoke him to hard lyrically just like Chris brown did with Qavo . However good for him, PEACE is better than WAR."

Several netizens seemingly agreed with this sentiment, claiming that Party apologized because people didn't like his diss.

"He only apologized after seeing the public wasn’t fw his (trach emoji) diss," one person tweeted.

"Nah the n***a saw the reaction didn’t go his way and backtracking. Straight goof," another person added.

"Bro made a whole song without even seeing the vid first party too funny," someone else commented.

"Previewed a mid diss then back pedalling lol," another user wrote.

Some speculated that PartyNextDoor apologized only because Drake advised him to, given that Drake has consistently supported Lanez since his incarceration, even advocating for his freedom numerous times.

"He’s full of s**t imo. I think Drake told him to," one person posted.

"He only apologized cuz the whole OVO crew fw Tory and everyone was saying he was gonna get cooked. This isn’t the first time it’s being reported that PND been acting up. That Drake album got to his head," another person added.

"Drake made that call," someone else commented.

What did PartyNextDoor say in his diss track against Tory Lanez?

PartyNextDoor has had a successful month, following his Valentine's Day album with Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 in its first week. Tory Lanez also recently alluded to his fellow Canadian artist's success, stating that it inspired him to release his own album.

On February 20, a phone call from Lanez updating fans about his potential upcoming album was posted on Instagram, with the rapper saying:

"PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025. The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out."

However, PartyNextDoor seemed to interpret Lanez's words as an attack. The singer previewed a snippet of an unreleased song targeting Lanez during his recent Instagram Live, rapping:

"Stop saying my name... f**k what Tory Lanez say... I'm running that... I did everything he did he's just a running man... drama man... I'm the daddy let me slap you okay... you said I sound like Young Thug... you sound like me... one day, you'll be me..."

However, Party apologized for the diss on his recent Instagram Story. Tory Lanez has yet to comment on the situation at the time of the article.

