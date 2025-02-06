Who is Tony Montana? All about fictional movie character featured on Drake's jacket at the first show of his Anita Max Win Tour

Drake launched his Anita Max Win Tour on February 4, 2025, in Perth, Australia, and the rapper sported a jacket with the fictional movie character Tony Montana printed on the back. Antonio Tony Montana is the main protagonist of the 1983 movie Scarface, wherein the character is portrayed by Al Pacino.

Tony Montana is a refugee from Cuba who climbs the ranks of the criminal underworld, aiming to become one of the most influential drug kingpins in Miami. The fictional character is deemed to be one of the most iconic film villains in history. According to a report by Fandom, since the release of Scarface, Tony Montana's character has been parodied and referenced in pop culture.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Additionally, the character became a role model for his outsider status in the world of hip-hop and gangsta rap, which could be one of the reasons why Drake wore the jacket with Tony Montana's image. Many Latin rappers dress like Tony Montana or his crew from the beginning of the movie.

More details about Tony Montana— the character Drake sported on his jacket at the Anita Max Win Tour

In Scarface, Tony Montana's character leaves Cuba during the Mariel exodus of 1980, post which he finds himself in a Florida refugee camp, wherein his friend Manny has a way out by undertaking a contract killing.

The character imprinted on Drake's jacket, Tony Montana, finds himself working for drug dealer Frank Lopez, and he shows his fortitude when a deal with Colombian drug dealers goes south. Then, he brings forth more violence to Miami and is disowned by his mother when she comes to know what he does for a living.

The movie showcases Tony becoming impatient and wanting it all, including Frank Lope's empire and his mistress Elvira Hancock. However, his actions like double-crossing Sosa end up making him a target, and he is killed by Sosa's chief assassin in the end.

"Drizzy Drake is very much still alive"— Rapper addressed the audience during the Anita Max Win Tour

According to a report by Billboard dated February 4, 2025, Drizzy not only performed but also continued his tour tradition of walking through the crowd to reach the stage at the Anita Max Win Tour show in Perth, Australia.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the rapper posted multiple videos of the concert highlights wherein Drizzy was reportedly seen heading into the show with Chubbs, and the instrumental to Over My Dead Body playing in the background. Addressing the crowd, the rapper said:

“My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

Additionally, the God's Plan rapper made headlines by changing lyrics to his track Nonstop during the opening show of his tour, speculated as a subtle dig at LeBron James.

In the 2018 track, Drizzy rapped "How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?" which referred to the NBA player wearing No.6 during his time at Miami Stint, and then switching back to his original No.23 when he went back to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his Perth concert, Drake changed the lyrics to:

“How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man?”

The Anita Max Win Tour is the rapper's first show back in Australia since 2017 and includes shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, and New Zealand. The tour is set to conclude on March 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback