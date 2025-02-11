"He miss them parties" — Internet reacts as Boosie BadAzz says Diddy deserves a bond because "he ain't kill nobody"

On Monday, February 10, Boosie BadAzz tweeted about Diddy's situation with bail bonds. Speaking in support of the hip-hop mogul, BadAzz tweeted that Combs deserved a bond because he hadn't killed anybody. The rapper added that even people who kill someone get bonds sometimes.

@SaycheezeDGTL shared Boosie BadAzz's statement in a tweet later on Monday.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 102K views and 1K likes. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"He miss them parties."

Some netizens questioned why people were coming to the Bad Boys for Life rapper's aid suddenly.

"Why is people coming to his side all of a sudden?" - commented an X user.

"Boosie’s take on Diddy’s bond is wild, but it's crazy how some killers get out while others stay locked up. It’s all about the power and influence, not just the crime." - added another.

"Boosie can rap but he’s somewhat slow with life, check his school records and see where he sat at." - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others stated how the Satisfy You rapper was considered a "flight risk," which is why his bond was rejected.

"They don't give bonds to people who are flight risks, meaning people who might run while they're out on bond. Diddy tried to run before and it took them a minute to find him. They're not taking that chance again." - replied a fourth user.

"It cost $0 to mind ya business" - posted a fifth netizen.

"Bosie, you have been to court before. The "judge" has apparently "judged" diddy to be a menace to society after seeing "evidence" to back up that claim in a court of "law." Donate to his legal fund or make more music." - commented a sixth user.

Diddy is now being sued by a street performer

Boosie BadAzz's tweet supporting Combs' bail bond comes on the same day as the rapper was named defendant in a new assault lawsuit filed by a street performer. A new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, was filed by an anonymous John Doe, who claims to have been assaulted by Combs in 2022.

His lawsuit states that the incident took place in November 2022, when the plaintiff was playing guitar and singing on the street outside a popular nightclub in Los Angeles.

Shortly afterward, a man approached him, claiming to be the rapper's talent scout, and invited him to a Diddy party.

John Doe was then allegedly driven to a private home, where Combs greeted him and invited him to sit down.

Doe was offered a drink, and the two then talked about his musical aspirations. At one point in the conversation, Doe complimented a necklace the Come With Me rapper was wearing, when he was asked if he wanted to see more of Diddy's jewelry collection.

Doe claims he was then taken to a private room, where he suddenly felt drowsy and off-balance. Per the lawsuit, the private room had no jewelry. Diddy then asked the street performer if he had "ever sucked a d*** before?"

When Doe said he hadn't, Combs responded, "You should try it," while exposing his pen*s. The rapper then allegedly forced him to perform oral s*x by grabbing his face. Then, the 55-year-old undressed him and assaulted him an*lly before leaving the room.

While the plaintiff never heard from Combs again, he claims to have suffered pain, mental anguish, emotional torment, humiliation, and shame and is now going after the rapper for damages.

Diddy, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September 2024, is awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

