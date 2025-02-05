"Lol he cheating" — Internet reacts to Boosie BadAzz filling his lake with fish so he can fish anytime he wants

A video clip of Boosie BadAzz getting a truck full of fish dropped into a lake on his property was uploaded by an X account My Mixtapez on Tuesday, February 4.

In the 40-second-long clip, BadAzz greets viewers by saying, "Welcome to Lake Badass!" indicating the fact that the Betrayed rapper has named it after himself. As fish continue to be poured into the lake through a machine, he continues to say:

"I say let's go man. Come fish with me... Oh man, I can't wait to bring my people and Louise out. We're trying to deal with Lake in 90 days!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving 1.6 million views, 28K likes, and 2K retweets in less than 24 hours. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"That's how he be catching all them fish lol he cheating"

Expand Tweet

Some users found the process of dumping fish in the lake to catch them later "counterproductive."

"You dumping fish in the lake just to go fishing and take them out the lake...Counter productive." - commented an X user.

"10 years from now them fish gone be 50+ pounds… from all the chicken bones & shit him & his party full of peopl3 threw in there…kind of like giving your leftovers to the dog under the table" - posted another.

Other netizens claimed that the No Juice rapper was building "his own world." One of them even suggested he keep security around the lake.

"This niggaa real life building his own world.." - wrote a third netizen.

"He better put security all around that mfer. Some pissed off racist white dude gonna poison the whole water supply over this." - replied a fourth one.

Some comments appreciated Boosie BadAzz's fishing arrangements, with one of them calling it "the dream".

"Built up homes and neighborhood and now he providing nourishment for his family for life mad respect" - commented a fifth netizen.

"That's the dream. The southern man has more in common with each other regardless of race than we do with northerners and city folk of the same race as ourselves. Good for him, always happy to see someone winning." - added a sixth one.

Boosie BadAzz recently told fans he rarely wears underwear during a livestream

The video clip from Boosie BadAzz's self-named lake comes days after the rapper was live on Instagram from his gym in January. While chatting with his fans, the Hall of Fame rapper was asked about his preferred outfit for a workout, and he said:

"What I wear to the gym? Sweatpants, tee-shirt. I don’t even wear drawers. I barely ever wear drawers, I ain’t gon’ lie. Yeah, I barely ever wear underwear."

The answer given by the Baton Rouge native was labeled "hilarious" by netizens. He also revealed to fans that he was working towards gaining weight for a new movie role during the livestream. Some of the other questions Boosie BadAzz was asked were about his diet and workouts.

Boosie BadAzz also announced that he was launching a streaming channel on Twitch, then asking Kai Cenat to help him out, saying:

"Kai Cenat, I’m on Twitch, man! I need you to tell your subscribers [to] subscribe to Boosie’s sh*t, man. I’m on Twitch. Finna see what Twitch look like. Instagram Live ain’t working. I’m going to Twitch. I’m finna Twitch this b**ch up. I’m finna turn UP! Kai Cenat, I need you. I need some subscribers, Kai Cenat. I’m starting with you. Do I need to come on the thing and get some subscribers?"

Boosie BadAzz's Twitch profile - made under the username @officialboosietwitch - appears to have 2.9K followers currently, with a link to his Instagram handle added to his bio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback