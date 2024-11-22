"I’m going right back in there" — Boosie BadAzz plans to get his fiancee pregnant days after she gives birth because he wants a boy

Boosie BadAzz revealed in an Instagram Live on November 21, 2024, that he planned on getting his fiancé Rajel Nelson pregnant with their tenth child as soon as possible. He added that he planned to do so because he wanted a son. The couple is expecting their ninth child, a daughter, according to his announcement made earlier in November.

The Louisiana rapper is currently the father to eight children: Ivi, Ty, Tootie, Tori, Ivy Ray, Lyric Bey, Laila, and MJ. Boosie BadAzz has often been vocal about his children and what they mean to him. He even has an Instagram account called @the_hatchkiddz where he posts about his daily adventures with his kids.

The rapper had taken to Instagram to announce the news of Rajel Nelson's pregnancy earlier this month. However, AllHipHop reported that the rapper, in his latest Instagram Live, revealed that he wanted to start trying for the tenth child as soon as possible.

“I’m going right back in there. I’m finna load her up,” he declared.

The rapper also admitted that he wanted a boy, claiming that he wasn't planning on waiting before trying to get his fiancé pregnant.

“Yeah, I wanted a boy. I ain’t tripping I’ma to put another one in her right after that. Other people wait six weeks, I don’t wait six days. I ain’t waiting six days. I’m gone get that boy."

Speaking directly to Nelson, Boosie BadAzz concluded by saying that he had all bases covered and needed his fiance to just 'breed.'

Boosie BadAzz's fiance Rajel Nelson reveals that she would've liked to be married before having children

Boosie BadAzz's fiance Rajel Nelson recently opened up about raising children with the rapper. The Shade Room reported that Nelson discussed her feelings in a recent Instagram Live, revealing that she wanted to get married before welcoming her first child with the rapper.

She said that while she wanted to be married before having children, "God has blessed" her with the child, and "that is okay."

"This is my baby. I made it. So, I'm gonna just-- you know. I made my bed, so I gotta lay in it. And, I would never do anything to stop this from happening because this is a blessing that God gave to me no matter what I said," Rajel stated.

The Set It Off rapper's fiance also defended giving birth to children before getting married, asserting that God loved everyone. She also said that "it'd be nice to be married before" she got pregnant but that it didn't happen and that she wasn't "discrediting" herself for it.

"I keep seeing everybody keep saying, 'You need a ring. You need to be a wife.' The majority of y'all in the world are b*st*rds. That doesn't mean you're not a blessing from God. That don't mean God don't love you," Nelson added.

While Boosie BadAzz wants to extend his family and has often spoken about what his family means to him, his relationship with his daughter Poison Ivi hasn't been great. In an appearance at The Danza Project on October 19, 2024, Ivi broke down while criticizing her father's remarks on her s*xuality.

Nelson hasn't made any statement about her fiancé's comments as of writing this article.

