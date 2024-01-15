Who is Boosie's fiance, Rajel Nelson? Rapper reveals marriage plans during court appearance

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz made headlines for an unusual request during his recent court hearing. The 41-year-old artist appeared in court via phone for his ongoing felony gun possession case on January 11, 2024. During the hearing, he requested a modification to his bond, seeking permission to see his fiancée, Rajel Nelson.

His attorney, Damon Alimouri, said in a court,

"Defendant Torrance Hatch, by and through his counsels of record, moves this Court for orders modifying the conditions of his pretrial release so he may have contact with his fiancé."

The request was vehemently opposed by Attorney Michael Wheat, who stated that authorities didn't want Boosie to make contact with Rajel due to security concerns.

The rapper was rumored to have met his fiancee, Rajel, in 2020. The two quickly got close and were first seen in public at an Atlanta Hawks game engaging in PDA on the Kiss Cam.

Boosie plans to marry Rajel Nelson in April 2024

The 41-year-old rapper revealed that he is set to marry his 27-year-old girlfriend later this year. During the hearing, he asked the judge whether the no-contact order would hinder his plans to get married in April 2024, stating:

“Me and my fiancée was having a wedding. Do I need to set it back?”

This revelation surprised fans of the rapper due to the 13-year age difference between them and his previous controversial statements about marriage. Boosie has eight children with six different women but has never been married.

In a 2017 interview on Vlad TV, the rapper proclaimed that he did not believe in marriage. He reasoned that if he were unfaithful, he would not want to have to split his assets with his spouse in a divorce. Boosie stated:

“I don’t believe in that split, split s*** and I’m the breadwinner. ‘Cause she wasn’t getting shot with me on the corner. She didn’t teach me how to cook cocaine. She wasn’t in the studio with me rapping all those times. … I’m not finna marry a woman and I cheat on her and I got to split millions of dollars with her. Hell no!”

Not much is known about Rajel apart from the fact that she is an actress, social media influencer, and entrepreneur currently serving as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova Men.

Although the couple has seldom been seen in public due to the no-contact order, she was seen surprising Boosie with a violin performance on his 41st birthday. The rapper captured the performance on an Instagram livestream on November 14, 2023.

More about Boosie's criminal charges

Born Torence Hatch, the rapper initially faced charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm in San Diego County Superior Court after he was arrested at a traffic stop. The police stated they found him and a companion with two loaded handguns in their car.

The rapper has had multiple encounters with the law. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to charges of marijuana and gun possession in Louisiana. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to attempted smuggling of drugs into prison, which further extended his previous sentence. He was again arrested in 2019 in Georgia on gun and drug possession charges.