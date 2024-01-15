San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 15, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks game is one of the interesting matchups on Monday. This is the second time the two teams meet this season, with the Hawks prevailing over the Spurs on Nov. 30 by just two points.

The Spurs, despite having the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, have struggled for wins. They are languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference, with a 7-31 record.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 11th in the Eastern Conference, with a 15-23 record and have lost their last two games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks matchup takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

TNT has the television broadcast rights for the game that starts at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can watch the game through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Spurs (+250) vs Hawks (-310)

Spread: Spurs +7.5 (-110) vs -7.5 Hawks (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs (u245.0) vs Hawks (o245.0)

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The Hawks have ruled out four players for their upcoming game. Wes Matthews is nursing a calf injury, while Vit Krejci still has no timeline to return from his injury. DeAndre Hunder and Mouhammed Gueye are expected to be back by late January.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have four players, too, on their injury list. Doug McDermott is questionable and will be a game-time decision. Zach Collins, Sidy Cissoko and Charles Bassey are ruled out.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted lineups

The Spurs are expected to field Tre Jones and Devin Vassell as the starting backcourt. Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama should form the frontcourt and round up the starting five.

For the Hawks, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are locked for the backcourt for the season as long as they are healthy. Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson should be the starting forwards, while Clint Capela will likely start at center.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Trae Young has been given an NBA prop of 29.5 points but has not reached that mark in four of his last five games. Even though he packs the firepower, to go over the slump is a huge risk to take.

Victor Wembanyama has 19.5 points as the prop for this game. He has been going over in four of his last five matchups, and the trend is going up for the rookie as he gets more acquainted in the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The home court advantage gives the Hawks the advantage over the Spurs, which is why they are favored to win. The total should go over, like in the last game, and the spread should not be covered, as the Spurs will likely keep it close.

