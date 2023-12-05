“Men have always been the problem”: Boosie Badazz telling daughter’s boyfriend he can cheat but never hit her sparks mixed reactions online

Boosie Badazz, the American rapper, has come under fire over his recent comments about his daughter. He said he was okay with his 21-year-old daughter's boyfriend cheating on her, but not beating her, on an Instagram Live on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

While talking about his daughter, Tarlaysia Hatch, and how she has started dating someone new, Boosie said:

"You can cheat on her but don’t beat on her. A daughter and her daddy, bro, that’s different, bro … like a mom and a son, bro."

Disclaimer: This article may contain mentions of physical and emotional abuse.

Netizens were quick to post their opinions online. Some agreed with Boosie while some were appalled by the rapper's words, comparing mental and emotional abuse of someone cheating on a person to physically assaulting them.

"I’m weak for my daughter": Boosie Badazz

Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., professionally known as Boosie Badazz or simply Boosie, recently went live on Instagram, as captured by Live Bitez, to talk about his daughter Tarlaysia Hatch, also known as Ty, and her new boyfriend.

In the video, Boosie Badazz appeared to be having breakfast as he explained his love for his daughters and how he spoils them, as per HipHop Dx. He began by saying:

"My daughter just texted me she got a boyfriend. She want me to meet him, be nice. All my girls think I might do too much, but I’m not."

The rapper then uttered a controversial statement, which has the internet in bits. Boosie Badazz said that he was okay with his daughter's new boyfriend cheating on her, but he could not physically assault her. He reiterated, saying:

"Just don't hit her, n*gg*. Love her n*gg*, I don't give a f*ck what you do. Just don't hit her, n*gg*. You can cheat on her, I don't give a damn, whatever. Just don't hit her, n*gg*."

He also admitted to his daughters' weaknesses, before adding:

"I’m weak for my daughter, that’s why my next baby, I want a son …’cause man my daughters, bro, I can’t tell them no, bro."

Netizens have expressed mixed opinions about Boosie's words. Some of the reactions are given below.

Boosie Badazz has eight biological kids, Ivy Ray Hatch, Lyric Beyonce Hatch, Toriana Hatch, Iviona Hatch, Michael Jordan Hatch, Tarlaysia Hatch, Torrance Hatch Jr, and Laira Jean.

In a follow-up video, Boosie clarified his intentions behind the sudden claim of cheating. He said:

"Everybody talking about the cheat on her beat on her thing or whatever. I'm not the type of daddy that gonna get in my daughter's relationships about no cheating or nothing like that. But if you beat on her, then that's a different thing, that's my problem."

Boosie Badazz wanted to clarify that what goes on in his daughter's relationship is none of his business. However, if the boyfriend is physically abusive then he would interject, as per XXL. He added:

"A lot of y'all come in, y'all ain't got no dad. Y'all ain't gonna call y'all dad and tell 'em y'all got a boyfriend because y'all don't even care what y'all daddy say. Y'all don't have no respect for y'all daddy, and y'all don't think y'all daddy gonna protect y'all know it...Me and my daughter...we thick as thieves."

The live was in response to the sudden backlash and the question on his parenting skills. He concluded by saying:

"So, a lot of y'all comment all negative about my parenting and all of that. I'm a damn good dad. Damn good daddy, daddy first. So a lot of y'all, y'all never had a father. Y'all ain't gonna call him cause he ain't sh*t."

Boosie Badazz has a completely different relationship with his other daughter, Toriana Hatch. In August, she accused him of threatening to give her a black eye and write her out of his will. The dispute is still ongoing.