When was Boosie Badazz diagnosed with diabetes? Rapper reveals insulin getting stolen in a sprinter break-in

Boosie Badazz recently took to social media to share that he was robbed. The Baton Rogue rapper claimed that the thieves broke into his Sprinter van and stole his insulin. Apart from the insulin, a few other things, including clothes, an ankle monitor charger, and some cash, were also stolen. The rapper has been battling with diabetes since he was 19.

Also known as Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., he shared a video through his Instagram page on June 8, 2024. The clip included a glimpse of the current condition of the vehicle, including the broken pieces of glass lying below. This was followed by another video where he was heard saying:

"The only thing you got is my insulin. They took all my insulin."

Boosie Badazz also mentioned in the caption of the post that he was looking for an ankle monitor charger.

"If any one n Odessa tv have humalog (the blue pin) n lantis (the grey pin) please call +1 (512) 982-8180 2052157895 7088301200 r dm me I really need this ASAP r if u can bring it to Austin Airport I ky out at 12 noon n they took my ankle monitor charger smh now I gotta find a Fed Office open n Texas."

The comments section of the post was flooded with multiple responses, which included different reactions to the incident. A few of them said that Boosie Badazz needed a "traveling nurse," and another questioned the reason why the ankle monitor charger and insulin were stolen.

The 41-year-old's last album was Lines for Valentines, which came out in February 2023.

Boosie Badazz has previously addressed his battle with diabetes: Diagnosis and other details explained

As mentioned, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was 19 years old when he began struggling with diabetes. He has spoken up about the condition a few times in the past, including when he had to be transported to the hospital. He told XXL Magazine in 2008:

"The first couple years, I struggled with it. I was in and out the hospital. I just ain't wanna face the fact that I really had this sh*t. I'd go for a month without taking my insulin shots, so I was just throwin' up, losin' weight, all kinds of sh*t. It was hard."

Boosie Badazz also had to cancel one of his performances in New York in 2015 since his luggage with insulin was accidentally sent to Philadelphia.

In a now-deleted Instagram post that he shared in August last year, Torence thanked the doctors and nurses at the Baptist Memorial Hospital for taking care of him. He explained the treatment by saying:

"No DKA, just had to get some bags of fluids – been to six states in four days – [and] doctors say I need rest. I agree. Headed back home thanks to this big a*s bed, and I heard it's [gonna] be raining in the A."

Boosie Badazz even appeared on Instagram Live in February this year, where he addressed his diabetes management by saying that his sugar was "real low." He added that his sugar suddenly dropped once, and he did not have anything, including the ankle monitor charger and insulin. He revealed how he eventually took a "big dosage" and added:

"I took so much insulin last night. My body tired now. When I have a sugar attack, all my energy be gone. Sh*t take everything out of me."

Notably, the On the Grind star had to undergo surgery in 2015 after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer.