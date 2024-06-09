What happened to Bonnye Mavis Lear? Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart

A Disneyland employee lost her life on June 7, 2024, after suffering severe injuries to her head. The deceased, identified as Bonnye Mavis Lear, was 60 years old at the time of death. The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 5, when Bonnye fell from a moving golf cart.

As reported by the New York Post, Bonnye was employed at the theme park for around 24 years and recently joined Club 33, which offers exclusive services at Disneyland. The membership feature includes many private dining clubs found inside the theme parks and comes with the facility to enjoy the rides by avoiding the crowd.

The Anaheim Police Department, along with Fire Rescue personnel, immediately responded to a collision incident on June 5 at 11:30 a.m. that occurred backstage behind Critter County, which has been closed temporarily. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Ken Potrock, who serves as the president of Disneyland Resort, expressed his grief in a statement. It reads:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her. At this time, we are focused on supporting our family and our castmembers through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need."

An investigation has been launched by the authorities to find more details about Bonnye's death. However, her colleagues reportedly stated that she was thrown off the golf cart after the driver allegedly struck a bump in the road.

Disneyland employee reveals a few details related to the death of Bonnye Mavis Lear

Disney California Adventure attractions cast member Rae Delgado shared a few more things about the incident on Facebook. The post, which has been deleted now, stated that Bonnye was accompanied by three more passengers in the cart where she was on a "rear-facing seat."

As reported by Hollywood Reporter, Delgado wrote on Facebook that the cart was traveling at a speed of 20 mph and continued:

"The golf cast came in contact with a bump/dip in the road which caused Bonnye to react immediately. As she went to grab the handrail, it gave way and sent her out of the vehicle. … She was deemed unconscious when paramedics arrived."

Bonnye was transported to the hospital and had to undergo surgery for a fractured skull and brain swelling. Despite the surgery, Bonnye was declared brain-dead the following day.

Delgado expressed her frustration with the handling of Bonnye's death, stating that managers approached the castmembers to "not speak about the circumstances of her death to others. She said that they want the incident "to be forgotten." She further added:

"Justice isn't ultimately finding someone to blame – it's rectifiying a wrong. It's taking responsibility. It's finding out what went wrong. It's fixing what's broken."

Additionally, Delgado stated that Bonnye could have been saved if the golf cart driver "wasn't driving recklessly." She even addressed her doubt about the accident, claiming that the cart was a new ride.

As of now, Disneyland has not shared any response to the incident, and further updates on the investigation are awaited.