Ray J claims his altercation with Diddy's children stemmed from a misunderstanding about his "a**es are being taken" comment

Ray J appeared on Vlad TV this week, where he and DJ Vlad discussed Diddy's upcoming trial, which Vlad called the biggest of the century. Ray J was also asked about his October altercation with Diddy's sons—Quincy, Justin, and Christian.

The One Wish singer claimed he wasn't sure what caused the scuffle, adding that it might have stemmed from a misunderstanding about his "a**es are being taken" comment in the wake of Diddy's arrest. The interview was uploaded on DjVlad's YouTube channel on March 5, 2025. Ray added:

"I don't know, that's the problem. They wasn't listening to what I was saying. They were getting caught up in actually the hype of what it was doing, thinking that I was trying to troll for hype and for clout. I don't have to do that. I never have to do that. I'm a magician at creating whatever I need to create, whether it's on TV shows or whether it's in the press."

DJ Vlad and Ray J also talked about the latter's previous comment about the Bad Boy Records founder having a "demon" inside him. The Wait a Minute singer clarified by bringing up the Cassie Ventura situation, saying:

"None of us are okay with what we saw with the Cassie situation, but that's not what he's being charged for. So, we're all upset with that and we're all finding ways to forgive that as Cassie and her situation and her wellbeing matters more than anybody."

The situation Ray J referred to was the leaked video of Cassie Ventura and Diddy from March 2016, where the mogul was recorded dragging his former girlfriend through the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel. It was obtained by CNN in May 2024 and went viral on social media thereafter.

Ray J's scuffle with Diddy's son went down in October 2024

According to XXL Magazine, Ray J's scuffle with Diddy's sons happened at an LA Halloween party in October 2024. They confronted him over comments about their father. Witnesses say Chris Brown stepped in to defuse the situation. Ray J was open to talking but also ready to fight if needed.

Their scuffle took place over a month after Diddy was charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering and arrested in New York City (on September 16).

While the Satisfy You rapper has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, he continues to remain behind bars in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) as his multiple attempts at getting a bail bond have been rejected in court.

One of Diddy's lawyers recently quit his defense team

As Diddy's trial nears, one of the attorneys on his defense team - Anthony Ricco - has submitted a motion to withdraw himself from the case.

While Ricco hasn't provided a specific reason behind his request, PEOPLE reports he wrote in his affidavit: "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs".

The attorney added that he had decided after speaking to the lead counsel, Marc Agnifilo.

"This motion for withdrawal of counsel, if granted, will not result in a delay of the present schedule for the commencement of jury selection and trial, or the present schedules for briefing of pretrial legal issues. As a result, there will be no lapse in representation, as Sean Combs will continue to be represented by five other attorneys of record."

Sean Combs' criminal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

